The Agency Named Exclusive Marketing Partner for THE WAVVE Luxury Residences in Baja California

"We're seeing a surge of interest from Pacific Southwest buyers looking for a second home or full-time residence just across the border," said Jeff Davidson, Broker Associate of The Agency San Diego and Marketing Consultant for THE WAVVE. "The lifestyle that once drew people to places like Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta is now a reality in coastal Tijuana. With its proximity to San Diego, low property taxes, and resort-style amenities, THE WAVVE offers a new level of sophistication and attainability in Baja's rapidly expanding real estate market."

Just a short drive from the San Diego border and easily accessible via the San Ysidro port of entry, THE WAVVE offers a unique dual lifestyle – seamlessly blending the convenience of cross-border living with the relaxed, scenic charm of coastal Baja. The surrounding region, home to vibrant shopping, dining, and natural attractions such as the Valle de Guadalupe wine country and the beaches of Rosarito, is quickly emerging as the "New Cabo" – but with easier access and a more attainable cost of living.

"With THE WAVVE, we set out to create something truly special – a residential experience that feels both modern and deeply rooted in the spirit of Baja," said Moises Zapan, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Estrategia Urbana. "The architecture draws inspiration from the waves and sea breeze, while the design embraces indoor-outdoor living with generous spaces, clean lines, and finishes that reflect a high standard of quality. Our goal was to create a coastal community that feels both sophisticated and inviting, thoughtfully designed to reflect the beauty of its natural surroundings."

Residences range from one to three bedroom floor plans and penthouses, with many residences featuring lock-off options. First floor and penthouse residences offer private gardens. All units offer private terraces, at least one parking space, with penthouses and larger layouts offering two parking spaces. Prices start in the low to mid $200,000's, with property taxes averaging just $300–$500 annually, and HOA fees set at a competitive $0.25 per square foot, making it especially appealing to retirees, second-home buyers, and cross-border commuters. A comprehensive interactive sales center is now open, featuring a two bedroom residence, 3D walkthroughs, and curated interiors by Kalinka Mikel.

Resort-style amenities include indoor and outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, outdoor cinema, fire pits, grilling cabanas, business center, sports bar, and paddle/pickleball courts. Additional amenities include an ocean view club, kids playground, game zone, pet grooming station and park. Security is prioritized with 24/7 monitored access and surveillance across common areas.

THE WAVVE is exclusively marketed by Jeff Davidson of The Agency with Estrategia Urbana serving as the main developer. The project is built by Mozaco Constructora, a general contractor based in Mexico City. THE WAVVE is located at Carretera Escénica Tijuana - Ensenada KM 18+483, Col. Punta Bandera, Playas de Tijuana, B.C.

For more information, please contact Jeff Davidson at 619-855-7300 / [email protected] or visit https://jeffdavidsongroup.com/developments/the-wavve-baja.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 135 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

About Estrategia Urbana

Estrategia Urbana is a Mexico City-based real estate development firm founded in 2012 by architect Jonathan Cohen (CEO) and Moises Zapan (CCO). In 2022, Laura Ambia joined as COO and third partner. With over 65 years of combined experience, the leadership team specializes in residential, mixed-use, corporate, and multifamily projects in Mexico and the U.S. The firm is known for creating spaces that meet real human needs, integrate with their surroundings, and grow in value over time. In Mexico, it partnered with Grupo Indi on CETRAM Martín Carrera—one of Mexico City's largest intermodal hubs—featuring 280,000 sqft of retail and 300+ multifamily units. It also co-developed three multifamily buildings with U.S.-based CCLA Group, backed by GIC and CIM Group, totaling 1,135 units and over US$167 million in investment. Since 2022, Estrategia Urbana has led over US$265 million in active investments and 1,100+ condos across Mexico City and Baja. Current projects include PORTTICA, THE WAVVE, and NAOS.

Media Contact

Fernanda Lopez, The Agency, 1 (424) 230-3700, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency