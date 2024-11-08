The Agency Partners with Arushi Kapoor to Launch The Agency Art House

"Arushi Kapoor's experience, knowledge and passion for innovation in the industry make her an exceptional addition to our network and I am thrilled to collaborate with her on this monumental milestone for The Agency," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

"Arushi Kapoor's experience, knowledge and passion for innovation in the industry make her an exceptional addition to our network and I am thrilled to collaborate with her on this monumental milestone for The Agency," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "The Agency's ascent as one of the fastest growing boutique, luxury real estate brands is driven by our strategic focus on diversifying our offerings and bringing personalized services in-house, allowing us to redefine the industry as we continue to become a household name. The Agency Art House represents an exciting next chapter, as we aim to enhance the value and excellence of our services to clients around the world."

The Agency Art House's advisors, chosen for their expertise and ethical standards, provide personalized guidance in a collaborative environment and offer a full range of services including consultation, market research, portfolio diversification, provenance and authentication, valuation, collection management and strategic planning. They also handle logistics, installation, insurance coordination and financial services for a seamless art-collecting journey.

"Partnering with an internationally renowned brand like The Agency was a clear choice, given its esteemed reputation for innovation and exceptional service," said Arushi Kapoor, Founder of The Agency Art House. "With the launch of The Agency Art House, we are excited to elevate the art collecting experience for individuals. The Agency's global clientele will now enjoy exclusive access to insightful art investment opportunities, paired with the expert guidance and personalized service from top industry advisors. Together, we are entering a new era that seamlessly fuses the worlds of real estate and art."

Arushi brings over a decade of diverse experience to The Agency Art House, spanning art collection, private advisement, philanthropy, curation, and entrepreneurial ventures. She is known for creating immersive art environments in residential, hospitality, and institutional settings, bringing her boundary-pushing, visionary perspective to every project. As one of the youngest and most influential female art dealers, Arushi's innovative approach to curation and promotion has earned the trust of collectors and artists alike. She specializes in acquiring high-value blue-chip artworks in both primary and secondary markets, solidifying her reputation as a leading figure in the art world. She is actively involved in organizations such as the UNICEF Next Gen Board, the Young Collectors Board at the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, LACMA's Future Arts Collective, and Tate Modern's South Asian Acquisitions Committee. She is also the author of Talking Art, which has been featured in prestigious museums, including Tate Modern in London.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

For more information, please visit TheAgencyArtHouse.com.

About The Agency Art House

At The Agency Art House, we combine the expertise of industry-leading art advisors with global real estate resources, offering clients exclusive access to high-end properties and exceptional investment opportunities. Our art advisors, selected for their knowledge and integrity, provide personalized guidance in a collaborative environment, delivering a full suite of services including consultation, market research, portfolio diversification, provenance verification, valuation, and collection management. We also manage logistics, installation, insurance, and financial services for a seamless art-collecting experience. Through a vast network of prestigious institutions and galleries, we secure exclusive artworks for our clients, while innovative collaborations with The Agency, such as luxury property exhibitions, create a unique synergy between art and real estate. Our comprehensive marketing and PR support further elevates our clients' collections, positioning us as leaders in the art advisory field.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

Media Contact

