The Agency Ranks 13th On RealTrends 500 List By RealTrends Verified

Continuing its trajectory as one of the world's leading boutique brokerages, The Agency was recognized as a standout performer in multiple categories this year. The company's impressive $13.94 billion in sales volume earned it a coveted spot in the Billionaire's Club, a select group of brokerages that have surpassed $10 billion in sales volume. The Agency was also named one of the Top Movers by sales volume and by sides, and ranked the second largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation, a reflection of the company's remarkable year-over-year growth.

"In a time when the real estate market is undergoing significant transformation and consolidation, our consistent growth speaks volumes about the strength of our brand, our culture, and our people," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "We are proud to not only be navigating the current market successfully, but to be positioning ourselves to stand out and thrive well into the future."

Each year, RealTrends Verified identifies the country's most successful residential real estate brokerages, teams and agents, verifying transaction sides and closed sales volume for top-performing real estate brokerages. In addition to rankings for top performers by sides and volume, the program identifies and recognizes the fastest movers, top independents, top affiliated services models and other categories for benchmarking and recognition.

The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

