The Agency Scottsdale Welcomes Frank DiMaggio as Managing Partner

Frank DiMaggio brings an exceptional portfolio of accomplishments to his leadership role, consistently ranking among the top 10 producers in the industry, with annual sales averaging more than $100M. As CEO of MDF Development, one of the valley's preeminent luxury building companies, Frank offers clients unparalleled expertise in construction, remodeling, and design. His recent achievements include selling Arizona's most expensive residential lot at $7M based on price per square foot, and one of the most expensive single-family homes by price per square foot in Phoenix history, establishing the highest price ever paid for a single residential lot at $12,500,000. Also a successful restaurateur, Frank is the mind behind DiMaggio's, a celebrated Scottsdale dining destination and homage to classic Italian cuisine, ranked as the city's top Italian restaurant on OpenTable. A Paradise Valley resident for nearly 20 years, Frank specializes in the area's luxury market and collaborates with premier home designer Lauren Wallace to build some of Paradise Valley's finest properties, consistently setting new benchmarks for the region's high-end real estate landscape.

"Frank DiMaggio represents exactly the kind of entrepreneurial leadership and market expertise we seek in our global partners," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Frank's consistent performance speaks for itself; consistently producing at the highest levels while building one of the valley's premier luxury development companies. That unique combination of sales excellence and construction knowledge will be invaluable to our agents and clients in Scottsdale."

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to strengthening its presence in prominent markets by bringing in exceptional leadership and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its footprint across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency has launched over 20 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon as it continues to attract top-tier talent to lead its established and emerging markets.

"I'm honored to lead the growth of The Agency Scottsdale and support our talented team and clients as we continue elevating the luxury real estate experience in one of the country's most coveted markets," said Frank DiMaggio. "Having spent nearly two decades immersed in the Paradise Valley and Scottsdale communities, I've had the privilege of representing some of the region's most exceptional properties. The Agency's ethos and forward-thinking brand align seamlessly with my commitment to white-glove service and deep market expertise. I'm excited to pair my unique background with The Agency's global platform to deliver an unmatched level of service to the clients and communities we proudly serve."

The Agency has grown to over 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

The Agency Scottsdale is located at 16260 N 71st St, Suite 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

