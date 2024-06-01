The Agency's Agents Named Among Top Producers in the Country by RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand 2024

The Agency's agents named among top producers in the country

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency is proud to announce 8 agents and 5 agent teams have been named among the highest producers in the country by RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand 2024.

"We're thrilled to honor our exceptional agents acknowledged among the nation's elite by RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand 2024," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "We are filled with pride witnessing the remarkable accomplishments and triumphs of our agents and teams as we eagerly anticipate another successful year ahead."

Now in its 19th year, RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand 2024 is widely considered the most prestigious ranking in real estate, recognizing the top 0.07 percent of more than 1.4 million real estate professionals in the nation. To qualify, an individual agent must have closed either 40 transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume. Teams must have closed either 60 transaction sides or $24 million in volume in 2023. RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand 2024 recognizes only 250 individuals ranked by sides and volume and the top 63 teams across four categories by size of team.

The Agency agents who ranked as the nation's top producers in RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand 2024 include:

Individuals by Volume

#20 | Santiago Arana | $312,699,440 in sales volume | Ranked #5 in the state of California

#83 | Sandro Dazzan | $153,797,000 in sales volume | Ranked #29 in the state of California

#134 | Tracy McLaughlin | $122,723,500 in sales volume | Ranked #44 in the state of California

#154 | Chris Resop | $112,875,000 in sales volume | Ranked #29 in the state of Florida

#191 | Rita Whitney | $102,732,158 in sales volume | Ranked #64 in the state of California

#230 | Craig Knizek | $93,430,319 in sales volume | Ranked #77 in the state of California

#235 | Josh Myler | $92,780,223 in sales volume | Ranked #79 in the state of California

#244 | Zach Goldsmith | $91,961,207 in sales volume | Ranked #84 in the state of California

Small Teams By Volume (2-5 licensed members)

#22 | The Umansky Team | $226,889,952 in sales volume | Ranked #8 in the state of California

#39 | George Ouzounian and Gina Michelle Team | $184,697,039 in sales volume | Ranked #12 in the state of California

Large Team By Sides (11-20 licensed members)

#47 | The Nurit Coombe and Alex Martinez Team | 355 sides | Ranked #1 in the state of Maryland

Large Team By Volume (21 or more licensed members)

#5 | The Chernov Team | $400,148,979 in sales volume | Ranked #3 in the state of California

#6 | The Grauman and Rosenfeld Team | $350,338,703 in sales volume | Ranked #4 in the state of California

#32 | The Nurit Coombe and Alex Martinez Team | $218,615,034 in sales volume | Ranked #1 in the state of Maryland

Continuing its trajectory as one of the world's leading boutique brokerages, The Agency recently ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The firm ranked second in RealTrends' 2024 Top Movers category for transaction sides and volume, boasting the most substantial growth percentage among all brokerages. Furthermore, The Agency earned a coveted spot in RealTrends' Billionaire's Club, an exclusive honor reserved for elite brokerage firms that exceeded $1 billion in real estate closures.

