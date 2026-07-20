The Agency's Chris Resop Ranked #1 Agent Across Entire Brand, #20 in the Nation by RealTrends

"Chris Resop is exactly the kind of agent who defines what The Agency stands for: elite performance, unwavering integrity, and an unmatched commitment to his clients," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

"Chris Resop is exactly the kind of agent who defines what The Agency stands for: elite performance, unwavering integrity, and an unmatched commitment to his clients," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "To be ranked #1 across our entire global network is an extraordinary achievement, and it is a direct reflection of the relentless work Chris and Kara put in every single day. Florida continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations in the world for luxury buyers, and Naples in particular has emerged as one of the most exciting and dynamic high-end markets in the country. The influx of high-net-worth individuals relocating to Southwest Florida has created extraordinary demand for exceptional properties, and Chris has been at the forefront of that movement. There is no one better positioned to serve that market, and we are incredibly proud of everything he has accomplished."

Resop's 2025 achievements were highlighted by one of the most significant residential transactions in Florida history. He represented both buyer and seller in the $85 million sale of 575 Admiralty Parade West, a 17,202-square-foot Port Royal estate featuring 250 feet of Naples Bay frontage, eight bedrooms, 10.5 baths, and sweeping waterfront views. The transaction set the record as the highest-priced single-family residence sold in Collier County and the highest for a non-beachfront home in the region. The sale drew national coverage from The Wall Street Journal and Fox News, to name a few.

"Being recognized by RealTrends as the #1 agent within The Agency and among the top 20 in the nation is truly humbling," said Chris Resop, Managing Partner of The Agency Naples. "This honor belongs to our entire team. Everything we do is centered on delivering the very best experience for our clients, from the first conversation to the closing table, and to see that commitment reflected in rankings like this means the world to us. Kara and I are incredibly grateful to our clients for trusting us with such meaningful transactions, and we will never stop working to exceed their expectations."

The deal is emblematic of the remarkable momentum underway in the Naples luxury market. As high-net-worth individuals and families continue to relocate to Southwest Florida — drawn by its climate, waterfront lifestyle, and favorable tax environment — demand for ultra-prime properties has accelerated significantly. Naples has increasingly attracted a global buyer pool, with record-breaking transactions becoming a defining hallmark of the market.

"We are so proud to see Chris recognized at the very top of the RealTrends rankings, both within The Agency and across the nation," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "These rankings are a reflection of the commitment he brings to his clients every single day, and the exceptional expertise he and his team have built in one of the most dynamic luxury markets in the country."

For more information on Chris Resop and The Resop Team, please visit https://www.theagencyre.com/agent/chris-resop. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], The Agency

SOURCE The Agency