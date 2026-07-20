The Agency's Chris Resop Ranked #1 Agent Across Entire Brand, #20 in the Nation by RealTrends

Naples-Based Luxury Agent Records $423M in 2025 Sales Volume and Historic $85M Closing, Cementing His Status as the Dominant Force in Southwest Florida's Luxury Market
NAPLES, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency is proud to announce that Chris Resop, Managing Partner of its Naples office, has been named the #1 agent across the entire Agency brokerage. In addition to being named The Agency's top agent, Resop earned the #20 national ranking, #6 in Florida, and #1 in Naples in the 2026 RealTrends Verified and The Thousand rankings. The rankings, published as part of the prestigious 2026 RealTrends Verified & The Thousand list as advertised in The Wall Street Journal, recognize Resop based on 2025 sales performance and affirm his standing at the very pinnacle of American luxury real estate. In 2025, Resop closed $423.08 million in total sales volume across 48 transaction sides.
A Naples native, Resop brings a rare combination of hometown expertise and elite-level competitive drive to his real estate practice. Drafted out of high school by the Florida Marlins in 2001, he spent 14 years as a professional pitcher, playing for six MLB teams across nine seasons. During his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he received the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, recognizing exemplary community involvement and character. Since retiring from baseball, Resop has built a career approaching $2.5 billion in career sales alongside his wife, Kara — who brings her own deep industry experience — drawing on a family legacy spanning more than 60 years in real estate sales and development. Together, they lead The Resop Team at The Agency Naples, delivering a personalized, boutique experience for buyers and sellers in the area's most exclusive neighborhoods.
"Chris Resop is exactly the kind of agent who defines what The Agency stands for: elite performance, unwavering integrity, and an unmatched commitment to his clients," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "To be ranked #1 across our entire global network is an extraordinary achievement, and it is a direct reflection of the relentless work Chris and Kara put in every single day. Florida continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations in the world for luxury buyers, and Naples in particular has emerged as one of the most exciting and dynamic high-end markets in the country. The influx of high-net-worth individuals relocating to Southwest Florida has created extraordinary demand for exceptional properties, and Chris has been at the forefront of that movement. There is no one better positioned to serve that market, and we are incredibly proud of everything he has accomplished."
Resop's 2025 achievements were highlighted by one of the most significant residential transactions in Florida history. He represented both buyer and seller in the $85 million sale of 575 Admiralty Parade West, a 17,202-square-foot Port Royal estate featuring 250 feet of Naples Bay frontage, eight bedrooms, 10.5 baths, and sweeping waterfront views. The transaction set the record as the highest-priced single-family residence sold in Collier County and the highest for a non-beachfront home in the region. The sale drew national coverage from The Wall Street Journal and Fox News, to name a few.
"Being recognized by RealTrends as the #1 agent within The Agency and among the top 20 in the nation is truly humbling," said Chris Resop, Managing Partner of The Agency Naples. "This honor belongs to our entire team. Everything we do is centered on delivering the very best experience for our clients, from the first conversation to the closing table, and to see that commitment reflected in rankings like this means the world to us. Kara and I are incredibly grateful to our clients for trusting us with such meaningful transactions, and we will never stop working to exceed their expectations."
The deal is emblematic of the remarkable momentum underway in the Naples luxury market. As high-net-worth individuals and families continue to relocate to Southwest Florida — drawn by its climate, waterfront lifestyle, and favorable tax environment — demand for ultra-prime properties has accelerated significantly. Naples has increasingly attracted a global buyer pool, with record-breaking transactions becoming a defining hallmark of the market.
"We are so proud to see Chris recognized at the very top of the RealTrends rankings, both within The Agency and across the nation," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "These rankings are a reflection of the commitment he brings to his clients every single day, and the exceptional expertise he and his team have built in one of the most dynamic luxury markets in the country."
For more information on Chris Resop and The Resop Team, please visit https://www.theagencyre.com/agent/chris-resop. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.
About The Agency
The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.
Media Contact
Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], The Agency
SOURCE The Agency
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