The Agency's Mauricio Umansky Ranked 30th on the Prestigious 2026 Swanepoel Power 200

"As The Agency enters its 15th year, this recognition is especially meaningful," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built over the years and energized by the opportunities ahead as we continue to push the business and industry forward." Post this

Mauricio's continued rise on the Swanepoel Power 200 follows a busy and impactful year. While other brokerages have been consolidating, The Agency has been expanding, launching more than 150 offices across 14 countries and counting this past year, along with Mauricio's continued work with the American Real Estate Association.

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader is evident in its focused expansion into high-growth markets alongside like-minded partners, fueling one of the fastest global growth trajectories among luxury boutique brokerages. In 2025, The Agency launched 27 new offices including in Boston, Costa Rica, The Florida Keys, Martha's Vineyard, and Atlanta, with additional openings slated for Q1 of this year. This momentum has earned The Agency recognition from The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, placement on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and a #13 ranking on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, where it is also noted as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage by sales volume.

About the Swanepoel Power 200

The Swanepoel Power 200, created by Stefan Swanepoel in 2014, is the residential real estate

industry's only exhaustive ranking of the 200 most powerful and influential leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. It is the lead section of the annual 300-page Real Estate Almanac published by T3 Sixty. In 2020, the Real Estate Almanac became the most comprehensive compendium, analyzing the residential real estate industry's leaders and executives, brokerages, corporations, technology providers, Realtor associations and MLSs into one annual definitive report.

The Swanepoel Power 200 evaluates leadership influence across brokerage, technology, organized real estate and adjacent services. Rankings are determined by the T3 Sixty leadership team using an equal-weighted evaluation framework that assesses recent achievements and projected impact, organizational scale and authority, peer influence and relative standing within each industry segment.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

