What's Hitting Your Screen

Wall‑to‑wall AI‑powered music videos—plus episodic series, DJ sets, and Saturday‑morning‑style cartoons.

Human DJs, meet AI VJs. Every segment is hand‑curated by real people, then turbo‑charged with generative visuals and sound.

One‑click access. At launch, find the show in the "Featured" row on Apple TV and Roku—streaming 24/7.

Global stage for creators. From bedroom producers to avant‑garde filmmakers, we're putting the spotlight on creativity globally.

Why It Matters

For viewers: Real, authentic art from global creators, not algorithmic slop.

For creators: Instant distribution to millions of couches with fair payment mechanisms.

For the industry: A working demonstration of how AI can elevate—rather than replace—human creativity.

About The AI Music Video Show LLC

The AI Music Video Show LLC sources and amplifies work from hundreds of creators inside the Open Commercial Media Content Ecosystem. Its flagship property, The AI Music Video Show, fuses human creativity with AI technology to redefine what a "music video" can be.

About Alchemy

Alchemy is the next generation streaming platform built for creators. Available on Roku and Apple TV, Alchemy curates head‑turning entertainment across every genre—no cable bundle required.

Ready to watch? The AI Music Video Show is now streaming 24/7 on Apple TV and Roku—just search for "Alchemy" and tune in.

