The AI-Native Legal Department: How General Counsel Are Rebuilding Legal for the AI Era

SmartEsq convenes leading legal executives to discuss how artificial intelligence is redefining the legal department, the role of outside counsel, and the future delivery of legal services. The webinar "The Future Legal Operating Model: How AI Is Reshaping General Counsel, Outside Counsel and Legal Value," takes place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EST. The discussion will examine evolving legal operating models, the changing role of outside counsel and how legal leaders are creating greater business value through technology and organizational transformation. Register: https://share.hsforms.com/1I6ebw7ebRlifvzxWfSdoowrxg2r

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how legal work is performed, managed and valued. As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, General Counsel are rethinking legal operating models, redefining relationships with outside counsel, and shifting expectations around efficiency, expertise and business value.

To explore these changes, SmartEsq will host an executive virtual roundtable, "The Future Legal Operating Model: How AI Is Reshaping General Counsel, Outside Counsel and Legal Value," on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EST.