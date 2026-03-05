The AI Reckoning Has Arrived for Professional Services: ALIGN Launches to Close the MarComm Leadership Gap

InnovAItion Partners and LIMELIGHT Form Joint Venture to Equip Professional Services Communications and Marketing Leaders for the AI Era

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnovAItion Partners and LIMELIGHT today announced the launch of the AI Leader Innovation Growth Network (ALIGN), a highly curated, execution-focused community built specifically for marketing and communications leaders inside professional services firms who are now responsible for driving AI transformation.

The message behind ALIGN's launch is direct: professional services marketing has entered an AI reckoning, and the existing support structures are not built for it.

Law firms, accounting firms, and consulting organizations are pouring capital into artificial intelligence. Partners are demanding faster proposals, sharper competitive intelligence, more scalable thought leadership, and measurable growth outcomes. Executive committees are approving six- and seven-figure AI budgets. Yet the individuals tasked with implementing these tools – CMOs, heads of communications, business development leaders, and digital transformation innovators – are navigating one of the most consequential shifts in the history of professional services largely on their own.

"This is not about curiosity or experimentation anymore," said Guy Alvarez, Co-Founder of InnovAItion Partners and ALIGN. "Marketing leaders are being asked to fundamentally re-engineer how their firms pursue revenue, manage brand authority, and compete. They are making decisions that affect firm profitability and long-term positioning. They deserve a community built specifically for that level of responsibility."

AI is no longer a future trend for professional services. It is reshaping how firms respond to RFPs, how they target clients, how they produce insight, how they manage reputation risk, and how they allocate marketing talent. Communications professionals must now think like technologists. Business development leaders must understand data architecture. CMOs must defend AI strategy in front of skeptical equity partners while protecting brand integrity and ethical guardrails.

"Professionals sitting in marketing and communications seats are now transformation officers whether they signed up for that or not," said Kenny Gary, CEO of LIMELIGHT and ALIGN Co-Founder. "But they haven't had a trusted, candid environment to compare notes, pressure-test vendors, or share what's actually working inside complex partnership structures. ALIGN answers the call and provides a smart space intentionally built to foster and fuel optimal AI performance across professional services GTM teams."

Unlike traditional events and conferences that prioritize scale, sponsorship volume, and broad programming, ALIGN is intentionally selective and implementation-driven. Membership is application-based and focused on senior marketing and communications professionals at AmLaw 100 and 200 law firms, leading accounting firms, and premier consulting practices.

Quarterly gatherings will be structured as working sessions, not lecture halls. Members will dissect real AI deployments, analyze ROI outcomes, challenge vendor claims, and share lessons learned – including failures. Executive dinners will create space for the candid conversations that rarely happen in public forums. Between meetings, members will collaborate inside a private digital community designed to accelerate experimentation and execution.

This is not a networking club. It is an operational intelligence network.

ALIGN's founders believe that AI will create a widening performance gap inside professional services. Firms that equip their marketing and communications leaders with practical AI frameworks will accelerate growth and efficiency. Firms that rely on sporadic programming and vendor marketing will struggle to demonstrate ROI and lose competitive ground.

"AI will not replace professional services marketing leaders," Gary added. "But marketing and communications leaders who understand AI deeply will replace those who don't. ALIGN exists to make sure our members are on the right side of that equation."

The inaugural ALIGN convening will take place in New York City in the spring of 2026, with additional markets to follow. Membership will be capped in its first year to ensure trust, depth, and actionable exchange.

Limited sponsorship opportunities will be available for AI and professional services technology providers willing to engage in transparent, high-substance dialogue with qualified decision-makers. ALIGN's model prioritizes credibility and implementation over exhibition-style promotion.

About the Founders

Guy Alvarez is Co-Founder of InnovAItion Partners, advising law firms, accounting firms, and consulting practices on AI strategy and adoption.

Kenny Gary is CEO and Co-Founder of LIMELIGHT, a growth communications advisory firm serving professional services, law firms, financial services, and the technology organizations that fuel them.

About ALIGN

The AI Leader Innovation Growth Network (ALIGN) is the first professional community exclusively focused on practical AI implementation in professional services marketing, communications, and business development. Through selective membership, quarterly executive working sessions, and year-round peer collaboration, ALIGN equips marketing leaders to drive measurable AI transformation inside their firms.

For more information, visit www.alignnetwork.org or contact [email protected].

