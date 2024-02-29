The AI Revolution in Clinical Research: Next-Gen Precision Patient Matching, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Using AI to mine deep, real-time EMR data, including structured and unstructured information, such as clinician notes, omics, labs and pathology reports, can quickly and precisely find all clinically eligible patients for a clinical trial or research study. Post this

Additionally, it can take over a year for life science companies to get access to EMR data to develop novel patient-matching algorithms for their research. Using AI to mine deep, real-time EMR data, including structured and unstructured information, such as clinician notes, omics, labs and pathology reports, can quickly and precisely find all clinically eligible patients for a clinical trial or research study.

In this webinar, the speakers will share their experience leveraging AI to identify patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations in the clinical setting, as well as how they identified prioritized patients for a heart device clinical trial.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the benefits of AI-driven patient matching as well as mining of deep, real-time EMR data.

Join Kristin Wrobleski, PhD, Senior Director, GSK; Daniel Fort, PhD, MPH, Assoc Professor and Manager Clinical Informatics, Ochsner Center for Outcomes Research, Ochsner Health; Dan Housman, Chief Technology Officer, Graticule; and Wout Brusselaers, CEO, Deep 6 AI, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The AI Revolution in Clinical Research: Next-Gen Precision Patient Matching.

