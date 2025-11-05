The Ai to Zi of AI Book Launches on Kickstarter today to Turn Artificial Intelligence Complexity Into Clarity

"The AI future belongs to all of us — and through imagination, learning, and collaboration, we can ignite every possibility." — David E. Gary Sr., Founder of imaginAINation™ Post this

The 60-chapter book explains AI concepts through relatable metaphors, quotes, and illustrations, taking readers on a journey from "Complexity to Clarity." Each chapter explores a different facet of AI — from creativity and ethics to privacy, security, and the future of work — making it accessible to students, educators, professionals, and all citizens seeking to better understand and engage with the world of Artificial Intelligence.

Through the broader imaginAINation™ Movement, Gary is building a global community around the philosophy that Human Creativity + AI Capability Ignites Every Possibility™. The movement includes educational outreach, multimedia storytelling, and creative learning tools that empower people to see AI as a collaborative partner that expands their potential.

Gary's vision goes beyond the book itself. He sees The Ai to Zi of AI™ Book as the foundation of a larger ecosystem — one that combines publishing, film, music, robotics, and education under the imaginAINation™ brand. "My goal is to prepare people everywhere to participate in the AI evolution," Gary explained. "When human creativity meets AI capability, incredible things happen."

The Kickstarter campaign for The Ai to Zi of AI™ Book offers exclusive early editions, digital resources, and backer rewards designed to connect readers directly to the imaginAINation™ community.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theaitoziofai/the-ai-to-zi-of-ai-book-the-complete-creative-guide-to-ai

About imaginAINation™

Founded by author and entrepreneur David E. Gary Sr., imaginAINation™ is a global creative movement built on one powerful idea: Human Creativity + AI Capability Ignites Every Possibility™. Through publishing, education, entertainment, and technology, imaginAINation™ bridges the gap between people and Artificial Intelligence — turning complexity into clarity and curiosity into confidence. For more information, visit www.imaginaination.com or join the movement at www.imaginaination.com/kickstarter.

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a global crowdfunding platform that helps creators bring innovative projects to life through community support. Since its launch in 2009, more than 23 million people have backed projects, pledging over $9.25 billion to bring ideas to reality across publishing, film, music, design, technology, and education. The platform empowers creators and backers alike to collaborate in turning imagination into innovation through shared participation and funding. For more information, visit www.kickstarter.com or explore official campaign statistics at www.kickstarter.com/help/stats.

