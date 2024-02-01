The AICPA & CIMA Announce Their Partnership with Financial Modeling Institute to offer its Members and Clients the Advanced Financial Modeler Accreditation

"Our partnership with FMI showcases AICPA & CIMA's commitment to providing our members access to the highest quality professional learning in the world as our industry continues to transform," said Tom Hood, EVP of Business Growth & Engagement at AICPA & CIMA. Post this

"FMI is honored to be able to provide a new accreditation to the largest accounting member association in the world," said Ian Schnoor, Executive Director of FMI. "Our experiential Advanced Financial Modeler program validates candidates' ability to design and create a three-statement financial model of a company that adheres to industry best practices. This accreditation is an ideal complement to accounting designations, allowing successful candidates the opportunity to create new career pathways to become future leaders in the profession."

AICPA & CIMA members interested in obtaining FMI's AFM accreditation can find more information and enroll at https://fminstitute.com/aicpa-cima/

About AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

AICPA® & CIMA®, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), advance the global accounting and finance profession through our work on behalf of 698,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates, and engaged professionals in 188 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader in public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license, the CGMA designation, and specialized credentials, professional education, and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members and engaged professionals with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future. Learn more at http://www.aicpa-cima.com

About Financial Modeling Institute

The FMI's mission is to promote awareness, excellence and discipline in financial modeling globally through its world-class accreditation programs. Through research and testing, the FMI has developed exams that set the bar high with regards to modeling skills and validation. The FMI provides learning resources to support candidates, and offers proctored, rigorous financial modeling exams. The FMI offers the Level 1 Advanced Financial Modeler (AFM) accreditation, the Level 2 Chartered Financial Modeler (CFM) accreditation, and the Level 3 Master Financial Modeler (MFM) accreditation. The FMI also offers an introductory program to financial modeling called FMI Foundations. The FMI's accreditations are relevant for professionals working in accounting, asset management, banking, business development, credit, private equity, venture capital, and other areas. Learn more at http://www.fminstitute.com

