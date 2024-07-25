"It's exciting to launch a dedicated aviation channel with Your Home TV to enhance viewer reach and spectator engagement for our industry. Connecting with viewers from all over the world through streamed media is very powerful." Lunar Sawyer Post this

Your Home TV Managing Director of Programming, Domenic Melillo, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of The AirSpace Channel and know our viewers will enjoy these amazing shows. From the highly skilled pilots to the behind the scene professionals, this is a dynamic industry to view and experience. Lunar Sawyer has been announcing and filming air shows around the world for many years. Her production team provides amazing imagery. We are dedicated to providing families with wholesome entertainment options and Lunar Sawyer aligns with our vision for programming at Your Home TV. We celebrate the American spirit of adventure and pursuing lofty dreams. The AirSpace Channel ideally captures those qualities."

ABOUT THE AIRSPACE CHANNEL:

The AirSpace Channel features aviation-related content, sharing live-streamed excitement of air shows and air races with a worldwide audience. The channel provides incredible insights from airspace professionals and businesses from all facets of aviation. Programs include "AirShow360 Presents", showcasing air show pros behind the scenes and in front of the crowds, including pilots, announcers, air bosses, and vendors. The AirSpace Channel and AirShow360 are subsidiaries of Wild Blue Rodeo, LLC, owned by Ms. Lunar Sawyer, headquartered at 62 FL, fly Jive fly Airport, Lake Wales, Florida.

ABOUT YOUR HOME TV:

Your Home TV is a streamed media division of Your Home Digital, LLC based in Tampa, FL. Your Home TV is an OTT global streaming network providing live-streamed and VOD (video-on-demand) programs via easy-access viewing for mobile audiences in more than 100 countries. The network focuses on family-friendly content and is FREE for viewers. Your Home TV is also available in the ROKU Store.

