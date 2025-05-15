The AJC Debuts 'Around the World in 63 Dishes,' Showcasing Atlanta's Global Culinary Growth from 1996 Olympics to 2026 World Cup

"Our guide represents the best iterations of these classic international dishes in Atlanta. Our team has uncovered some standouts in metro Atlanta, whether at white tablecloth restaurants, food trucks or pop-ups," said Ligaya Figueras, the AJC's Senior Editor, Food and Dining. Post this

Going beyond Buford Highway's well-known international corridor and led by Ligaya Figueras, the AJC's Senior Editor, Food and Dining, the AJC's culinary experts ventured throughout the metropolitan area to discover authentic global flavors and hidden gems. The guide offers something for anyone who seeks new culinary adventures.

"The dishes highlighted in the guide are beloved in their home countries. Some have even been named official national dishes. Our guide represents the best iterations of these classic international dishes in Atlanta. Our team has uncovered some standouts in metro Atlanta, whether at white tablecloth restaurants, food trucks or pop-ups."

Cultivation of a Dining Guide

● Research, sampling, evaluating and curating the final profiled dishes has been a four-month journey for the AJC food and dining team.

● The team sampled hundreds of dishes from over 63 countries and tried multiple versions of numerous dishes.

● Each dish featured in the guide comes with colorful photography and a brief history of its origins, evolution and special connection to the featured Atlanta restaurant.

● The guide reveals hidden dining treasures from across Atlanta, with national dishes hailing from Argentina, Australia and Belgium to Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Guide highlights:

● Argentinian, handcrafted empanadas from Belen de la Cruz, baked with flaky brown crusts and served with a choice of fillings like Angus ground beef, white meat chicken or vegetarian options such as spinach or butternut squash.

● Austrian Wiener Schnitzel from family-owned Petite Violette in Atlanta. The classic breaded veal dish features a sauerkraut and pommes puree on the eatery's popular dinner menu.

● A Bangladesh Hilsa Fish Curry dish from the Bismillah Café that's located in both Doraville and Atlanta. The Hilsa is a popular Bengali dish featuring Hilsa fish, a type of shad simmered in a light broth that incorporates green chilies, turmeric, and other spices.

● Bamba Cuisine in southwest Atlanta takes pride in its version of tièbou dieune thieboudienne, Senegal's national dish. With fish stewed in a rich stock along with cabbage, eggplant, carrots, yucca and other assorted vegetables, it's served atop a bed of fragrant jollof rice. The dish likely originated in Saint-Louis, a fishing town on the northwest coast of Senegal that served as a commerce hub during the 17th century.

Along the dining team's sampling journey, Figueras points out their research unveiled some surprises. "What truly excited us throughout this project was finding so many of these global cuisines with representation in the metro Atlanta dining scene. The culinary diversity of our region is remarkable—we could easily have featured iconic dishes from an additional 10 to 20 nations beyond the 63 that were included in the guide. The breadth of international food available in our community should be a point of pride for residents of greater Atlanta and a delicious discovery for visitors."

● Find the dining guide online here.

● For photography and digital assets from the dining guide, please click here.

● Photo credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metro Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing digital subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit http://www.ajc.com.

Follow the AJC online at Home | Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok | YouTube

Media Contact

Rachel Tobin, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE The Atlanta Journal-Constitution