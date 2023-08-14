The Alarming Cost of Hearing Loss and Alzheimer's Care in the US

Dr. Robert Keefer highlights the link between hearing loss and Alzheimer's and the need for immediate change in new book

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 38 million Americans are currently suffering from hearing loss. Of those 38 million, about 80% are not using hearing aids which is resulting in up to 500% higher likelihood of Alzheimer's and dementia which carries a significant, but avoidable, financial burden.

Hearing industry insider and PhD scientist, Dr. Keefer knows firsthand how patients and their families are being failed not only by hearing aid dealers and audiologists, but Medicare and insurance industries.

"Currently, Americans are spending $240 billion per year on Alzheimer's care alone and this will grow to $1 trillion in 10 years unless we make the policy changes detailed in this book," Dr. Keefer said.

Dr. Keefer's original intent was to write a simple guidebook which people could use to find the best hearing health care providers in the US. However, when research at NIH and Johns Hopkins University showed that 80% of the 38 million Americans with hearing loss have up to 500% higher risk of Alzheimer's, and don't use hearing aids, he expanded his mission: put pressure on Congress and Medicare to start covering hearing aids for everyone in need.

"We need to put pressure on Congress and Medicare;" Dr. Keefer said, "to start covering well-performing hearing aids for everyone in need which will improve the quality of life for millions of people while saving hundreds of billions of dollars for our healthcare system."

"The Alzheimer's/Hearing Aid Paradox: In Search of Sanity"

By Robert Keefer, PhD

ISBN: 978-1-6657-3321-2 (softcover); 978-1-6657-3319-9 (hardcover); 978-1-6657-3320-5 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Robert C. Keefer has worked in the US and German hearing industry for over 15 years and is the Owner and CEO of a leading hearing aid and audiology clinic in Raleigh, NC. He earned a doctorate degree in biochemistry from the University of Nebraska Medical School and has worked for over 30 years in the international medical device, pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries acquiring FDA product clearances and approvals, marketing and business development. To learn more, please visit http://www.hearinsanity.net.

