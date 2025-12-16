The Algorithmic Justice League Honors Megan L. Garcia, Esq. with the 2025 Global AI Justice Award

This $5000 award recognizes an individual who has experienced AI harm and advocated to protect others.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Algorithmic Justice League (AJL), an organization that combines art and research to illuminate the social implications and harms of artificial intelligence (AI), is honored to present Megan L. Garcia, Esq., with the inaugural Global AI Justice Award at the Coded Bias Fifth-Anniversary Virtual Finale celebration on December 16, 2025.

The Global AI Justice Award is designed to recognize an individual who experienced harm from an AI system and turned the experience into action to protect others. After losing her 14-year-old son, Sewell Setzer III, Megan is using her tragic loss to raise awareness about AI-prompted suicide and the dangers of AI chatbot companions, sparking meaningful dialogue amongst parents, policymakers and technologists. Her passion for helping children and families stay safe online, combined with her legal background, is the driving force behind her advocacy. In recognition of her work, she will receive $5000. The Global AI Justice Award aims to address the fact that there are few avenues through which those impacted by AI harm are publicly celebrated and recognized for their contributions in the fight for algorithmic justice.

The event will be hosted virtually by AJL Founder and fellow of the Accelerator Fellowship Programme of the Institute for Ethics in AI - University of Oxford, Dr. Joy Buolamwini, alongside AJL Senior Education Advisor Dr. Jaleesa Trapp and AJL AI and Work Advisor Dr. Alexis Hope on December 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST.

"I was privileged to see Megan L. Garcia's advocacy in action at the recent 'Dignity of Children and Adolescents in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' event hosted at the Vatican," said Dr. Buolamwini. "Speaking out against AI harms and taking action for the safety of others requires bravery and resilience. We hope this award serves as a reminder that we all have a role to play in the fight for algorithmic justice and that it galvanizes change through witnessing Megan's courage in action."

This virtual finale marks the conclusion of the Fifth-Anniversary World Tour for the critically acclaimed documentary, Coded Bias, directed by Shalini Kantayya. The tour was hosted as part of Dr. Joy Buolamwini's work as an Inaugural Fellow of the Accelerator Fellowship Programme of the Institute for Ethics in AI, University of Oxford and supported by the Algorithmic Justice League (AJL). In addition to the award recognition, it will feature conversations amongst the delegates, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film and highlighting moments from the year-long tour.

The event will draw technologists, journalists, policy makers, academics and community organizers from around the globe. This event is remote and free to the public. Guests can register to attend here: https://bit.ly/codedbiasworldtour.

About The Algorithmic Justice League:

AJL's mission is to raise public awareness about the impacts of AI, equip advocates with resources to bolster campaigns, build the voice and choice of the most impacted communities, and galvanize researchers, policymakers, and industry practitioners to prevent AI harms.

About the Accelerator Fellowship Programme, Institute for Ethics in AI, University of Oxford:

The Accelerator Fellowship Programme hosted by the University of Oxford's Institute for Ethics in AI, is a pioneering initiative addressing the ethical challenges posed by AI technologies. As AI continues to reshape societies worldwide, the programme's mission is to build a leading AI ethics hub, one that brings together people from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, in order to seek innovative solutions to the ethical challenges of AI.

Media Contact

Emily Provost, The Algorithmic Justice League, 1 6092243919, [email protected]

SOURCE The Algorithmic Justice League