The All-New Key Data Promises to Help Vacation Rental Pros Drive Performance with Faster, Smarter Insights

The All-New Key Data features a completely redesigned interface, allowing for customizable reports that can be tailored to the unique needs of any vacation rental business. With just a few clicks, users can add and organize reports by job role, market, season, or other criteria. This customization enables Key Data partners to spend less time searching for occupancy, RevPAR, and other trends, and more time leveraging data to grow their business and keep owners satisfied.

"The All-New Key Data has made it so much easier to spot trends, good or bad, just by looking in the sections of my dashboard that I created," said Meagan Travis, Revenue Manager at Florida-based RealJoy Vacations. "And it saves me so much time to be able to just pull up my dashboard that has all the reports that I use on a daily basis."

Faster Time to Insights

The All-New Key Data includes AI Assistant, an AI chatbot powered by GPT-4, designed to help property managers find guidance, definitions, and tips to optimize their dashboards' performance. Enhanced mobile capabilities also ensure that whether in the office or on-site at a property, Pros can access critical insights in real-time. And the new platform is three times faster than before, providing vacation rental professionals with even quicker access to the information they need.

"We're thrilled to bring the All-New Key Data to vacation rental Pros worldwide who trust us to help grow their business," said Key Data's CEO, Jason Sprenkle. "They told us they needed the flexibility to tailor their dashboards to their business, so they could spend less time looking for data, and more time putting it to good use. We believe the All-New Key Data delivers!"

About Key Data

Key Data Dashboard is the leading provider of trusted, real-time vacation rental data and insights, helping property managers and owners make data-driven decisions to enhance performance and profitability.

