The Allcorrect Gamedev Show Launches First Episode with Jon Hare, the Celebrated Game Designer Behind Sensible Soccer

Game devs, artists, and retro fans—this one's for you. We Just Launched Our First Podcast Episode Featuring Jon Hare, Co-Founder of Sensible Software.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allcorrect is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Allcorrect Gamedev Show, a fresh take on the world of game development, featuring interviews with the creative minds behind the industry's most iconic titles. Hosted by Evgeny Putilin, Allcorrect's Art Director, and Anastasiia Lebedeva, the company's Account Manager, the podcast aims to uncover the secrets behind creating great games, building successful studios, and thriving in the ever-evolving gaming industry.

The first episode features Jon Hare, co-founder of Sensible Software and the creative genius behind classics like Sensible Soccer and Cannon Fodder. In this episode, Jon shares stories from nearly four decades in the industry, reflecting on the early days of pixel art, the rise and fall of console generations, and why 2D art still matters in 2025. He also touches on lost projects, the impact of NFTs on funding, and his vision for games that explore politics and global systems.

🎉 Special Announcement: The first episode of The Allcorrect Gamedev Show will be promoted in Times Square, making it the first gamedev podcast ever to be advertised in this iconic location.

📺 Exclusive Bonus: True retro gaming fans can find a hidden way to install a classic game in the video version of the first episode. Stick around until the end for a special surprise.

Listen and subscribe to The Allcorrect Gamedev Show here: https://pods.link/allcorrect

Watch The Allcorrect Gamedev Show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Allcorrect/podcasts

About Allcorrect

Allcorrect is a leading provider of localization and content creation services for the gaming industry. With a mission to help game developers reach global audiences, Allcorrect specializes in translation, linguistic quality assurance (LQA), player support, and creative content for some of the biggest names in gaming. Founded by industry veterans, the company prides itself on a deep understanding of game culture, technical expertise, and a passion for storytelling. Learn more at https://allcorrectgames.com/

For press inquiries, interviews, or guest opportunities, please contact:

Irina

[email protected]

Media Contact

Irina, Allcorrect, 381 621088127, [email protected], https://allcorrectgames.com/

SOURCE Allcorrect