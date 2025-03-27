The Alliance for Health Information Operations and Standards (AHIOS) Announces Rebranding, Executive Team for 2025 - 2026

As regulatory requirements evolve, our mission remains clear: to educate stakeholders, advocate for policies that protect patient information and promote the highest standards in health data exchange. Post this

AHIOS leadership elections are held every two years. Member companies submitted nominations for each position, and leaders were elected by popular vote.

The AHIOS executive team for the 2025 – 2026 term is as follows:

President: Bart Howe , HealthMark Group

, HealthMark Group Vice President: Kyle Probst , Datavant

, Datavant Treasurer: Nate Eastman , MRO

, MRO Director of Legislative Affairs: Elizabeth McElhiney , Verisma

, Verisma Secretary: Steve Socha , Sharecare

, Sharecare Director of Education: Darin Challacombe , SHRM CP, Ph.D., Verisma

In addition to welcoming Datavant and Lexa Records as member companies in 2024, AHIOS also revamped the Certified Release of Information Specialist (CRIS) exam to modernize it in the midst of rapid regulatory and technological change. To receive the CRIS designation, individuals must pass a 100-question exam to demonstrate mastery in the secure and compliant exchange of patient health information, including understanding the contents of a medical record to the components of a valid authorization for medical record release. AHIOS formed a special committee to update the exam, including legal, compliance, as well as learning and development experts.

Over the last two years, AHIOS has issued public commentary on a number of proposed healthcare regulations, including the HIPAA Privacy Rule to Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy, the rule revising federal regulations governing the Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder Patient Records (42 CFR Part 2), multiple Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability proposed rules (HTI-1 and HTI-2), Senator Cassidy's HIPAA Request for Information (RFI), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Health Breach Notification Rule and the HIPAA Security Rule. AHIOS member companies are on the frontlines of health data exchange every day, and therefore the association is able to provide highly relevant insights and recommendations based on real-world expertise. AHIOS's comments have helped shape public policy and resulted in changes to legislation that have improved both access and privacy for protected health information.

"It is an honor to continue leading AHIOS at such a pivotal time for the evolution of healthcare data exchange, patient privacy and cybersecurity," said Bart Howe, newly re-elected president of AHIOS and CEO of HealthMark Group. "As regulatory requirements evolve, our mission remains clear: to educate stakeholders, advocate for policies that protect patient information and promote the highest standards in health data exchange. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues and pursuing our shared goals in the years ahead."

Looking forward to the future, AHIOS will continue to advocate for policies that protect patient health information, enable the secure and efficient exchange of health data and advocate for best practices in health information management (HIM). AHIOS looks forward to collaborating with healthcare providers, legislators and regulatory bodies to align patient data exchange best practices with the latest industry standards and legal requirements.

About AHIOS

The Alliance for Health Information Operations and Standards (AHIOS) supports patients, providers and healthcare facilities by providing secure access to protected health information (PHI) and adherence to standards of excellence. Established in 1996, members of AHIOS promote the timely and secure transmission of health information to drive quality care for every individual while ensuring the highest standards of privacy.

