The Alternative Board Ramping Up in India with New TAB Masters

Jason P. Zickerman, President and CEO of The Alternative Board Worldwide (TAB) announced Atul and Deepti Goswami as the newest TAB Master Franchise holders for the global business peer advisory organization.

Deepti Goswami holds a postgraduate degree from the Times School of Marketing and began her career at The Times of India. As Executive Director of BNI-India, Deepti has successfully trained more than 600 business owners on growth strategies and marketing tactics. She currently sits on the Board of Directors of an international company specializing in venture consultancy, corporate training, and financial services.

Atul and Deepti are outstanding examples of the CALIBRE of board Facilitators, Business Coaches, and TAB Masters who leverage expansive expertise to elevate business owners in their local markets. "We are thrilled to be the Master Franchise for TAB International in North India," said Atul Goswami, Managing Director of Dealsflow Ventures Consultants Private Limited. "Our mission is to empower business owners and leaders with the resources and expertise they need to drive success. TAB's proven methodologies and global network of experts align perfectly with our commitment to fostering business growth in India." said the Goswamis.

TAB India is expected to grow its membership to 250 business owners in the next three years and eventually scale to more than 3,000 members across the country. The Alternative Board currently operates in 24 countries.

TAB has operated in southern India since 2017 under Master Ramas Krishnan who said: "My Fellow Director, Lakshmi and I are personally excited in welcoming Atul and Deepti to the TAB India family. This is the next step in TAB India's growth as both of them bring rich experience in franchise management and SME enablement. Together, we look to building the TAB community and adding value to business owners in India."

