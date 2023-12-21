The Alternative to Bachelor's Degree - The NextGEN Degree

Future Minds Academy's NextGEN Degree redefines education with a focus on stackable certifications, real-world experiences, and industry validation. It's not just a degree; it's a dynamic pathway to success in the ever-evolving landscape of specialized skills and innovation. Post this

The NextGEN Degree program is structured around four key criteria, each designed to ensure students acquire a comprehensive set of skills and knowledge in their chosen field.

1) Certifications

A cornerstone of the NextGEN Degree is the accumulation of stackable certifications. Students embark on a journey of continuous learning, completing courses tailored to their chosen degree program. Each certificate earned contributes to the overall qualification, providing a tangible representation of the skills mastered.

2) Interviews

Upon the completion of each course, students undergo a one-on-one interview with either their professor or a senior peer student. This interactive process ensures a thorough understanding of the material and promotes effective communication and critical thinking skills.

3) Paid Gigs

To graduate with a NextGEN Degree, students must undertake a specific number of paid gigs, which are essentially small projects relevant to their field of study. This requirement reflects the program's commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

4) Verifiers

Every project within the courses undertaken by students requires validation from subject matter experts in the relevant field. Verifiers play a crucial role in confirming the quality and accuracy of the work, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to meet industry standards.

NextGEN Degree Programs at Future Minds Academy

FMA offers six cutting-edge degree programs as part of the NextGEN Degree initiative, each tailored to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

1) Web Development

8 Certificates

8 Interviews

4 Paid Gigs

2 Verifiers (minimum)

12 Months

2) Digital Marketing with AI

9 Certificates

9 Interviews

4 Paid Gigs

2 Verifiers (minimum)

12 Months

3) UI / UX Creative Designer

6 Certificates

6 Interviews

2 Paid Gigs

2 Verifiers (minimum)

8 Months

4) Internet of Things (IoT)

8 Certificates

8 Interviews

2 Paid Gigs

2 Verifiers (minimum)

11 Months

5) Cybersecurity

7 Certificates

7 Interviews

2 Paid Gigs

2 Verifiers (minimum)

11 Months

6) Entrepreneurship

3 Certificates

3 Interviews

1 Company

2 Verifiers (minimum)

12 Months

By tailoring the requirements for each program, FMA ensures that students acquire a specialized skill set that directly aligns with the needs of their chosen industry. The NextGEN Degree is not only a testament to the academy's commitment to innovation but also a promising pathway for students seeking a more dynamic and applicable approach to education. As the landscape of higher education continues to evolve, the NextGEN Degree stands at the forefront, heralding a new era in skill-focused, industry-relevant learning.

