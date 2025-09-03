The Alternatives Foundation Helping Donors Bridge Critical Funding Gap in Medical and Scientific Research

The urgency is clear. As the funding shifts from public to private sources, leading institutions warn that the long-term pipeline of new therapies and the opportunity to leverage AI in accelerating developments is at risk. Post this

Rudy Garza, a founder of The Alternatives Foundation and founder of G51 Capital, emphasized the private sector's role: "American innovation has always been fueled by public-private collaboration. Today, that balance is shifting, and private capital will be the difference-maker in sustaining the discoveries that save lives. Leveraging investments in alternative assets is the new trend in philanthropy and TAF is leading the way to unlocking these transformative gifts."

Jarett Rodriguez, a founder and CEO of The Alternatives Foundation, sees the new funds as both a safeguard and an accelerant: "We are working directly with donors and universities to ensure these resources go where they can have the most meaningful impact. This isn't just about replacing lost dollars—it's about protecting the future of medical and scientific breakthroughs for the betterment of all of us."

For Scott Holstead, a founder of The Alternatives Foundation and Managing Director and Wealth Partner with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, the initiative is also about donor empowerment: "Many high-net-worth individuals and families want to support research but haven't had a clear vehicle for doing so with complex assets. We've built that vehicle. And right now, the need is urgent."

The Foundation is already in discussions with multiple universities and medical schools to launch the first wave of directed accounts, focusing on projects that have the most promising impact if given the resources needed.

For more information about The Alternatives Foundation's efforts to support research and how to participate, please visit https://www.thealternativesfoundation.org/research-funds

