The American Academy of Clear Aligners Selects Sunbit As Its Patient Financing Technology Provider of Choice

"In 2024, we expect increased patient demand for clear aligners. Helping AACA practitioners remove financial barriers for their patients is a key strategic goal of the Academy," said AACA founder and president Dr. David Galler. "In Sunbit, we have found a simple, easy, and fast platform to achieve those goals."

More than 10,000 dental practices of all sizes rely on Sunbit's industry-leading financial technology to access fast and simple financing. The transparent and flexible payment options ease the administrative burden for practices while providing transparency to the consumer and eliminating unexpected fees and lengthy applications. By powering and managing the application and collection processes, Sunbit removes a significant headache from these practices.

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers access to a no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale payment option available at more than 23,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. Sunbit is a 2-time Inc. 5000 honoree. The financial technology company was also named a Most Loved Workplace®, Best Point of Sale Company, and a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

About the AACA

The American Academy of Clear Aligners (AACA) is a community of primarily North American dentists focused on using clear aligners in their practices to enhance their patients' lives. Through ongoing training and support from the world's top clear aligner dentists, our members are committed to improving patient outcomes and growing their in-practice orthodontic services.

The AACA brings together the most skilled and knowledgeable clear aligner experts to educate and guide dentists seeking to excel in clear aligner orthodontic therapy. Our aim is to continue expanding dentists' understanding of Clear Aligner Therapy and foster idea-sharing and innovation in the field, leading to new techniques and approaches that will advance it even further.

There are approximately 5,000 members across the U.S. and Canada (over 90% U.S.-based).

Media Contact

Bridget Stasonis, for Sunbit, 1 813.300.2905, bridget@renderstrategies.com, www.sunbit.com

