The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Elects 25 New Fellows to the College

To qualify for membership, a lawyer must have no fewer than ten years of experience in the active practice of trust and estate law as fiduciary counsel with a fiduciary services company or a combination thereof. Lawyers and law professors are elected to be Fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities. It is their aim to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, procedures, and professional responsibility.

Honorary Fellow

Chief Counsel of the Uniform Law Commission (ULC), Benjamin Orzeske, supervises a staff of legislative attorneys who work to enact uniform laws in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He provides legislative support for the Uniform Commercial Code and uniform laws in trusts and estates, investment management, and elder law. He also serves as the ULC's internal Legal Counsel and the ULC's staff liaison to the Joint Editorial Board for the Uniform Trust and Estate Act.

The following 24 individuals were elected as New Fellows:

Agnieszka K. Adams of Oakland, CA

Steven M. Bonneau of Chicago, IL

Sarah B. Bowman of Seattle, WA

Benjamin Frank Diamond of St. Petersburg, FL

Brian D. Cororve of Houston, TX

June M. Wiyrick Flore of Portland, OR

Alyssa G. Garrigan of Bedford, NH

Vincent M. Haslam of Albuquerque, NM

Christopher T. Hodge of San Antonio, TX

Christian S. Kelso of Dallas TX

Jason J. Kohout of Milwaukee, WI

David Hudson Kunes of Charleston, SC

Jennifer J. McEwen of Birmingham, AL

Kelly M. Perez of Dallas, TX

Debra J. Polly of Phoenix, AZ

Benjamin A. Rubin of Buffalo Grove, IL

Valerie Sasaki of Portland OR

Ashley B. Sawyer of Washington, DC

Benjamin T. Siracusa Hillman of Concord, NH

Jennifer E. Smith of Wilmington, DE

Todd I. Steinberg of Washington, DC

Megan E. Wernke of Washington, DC

International Fellows

Daniel Appleby of Sydney, Australia

Ricardo Leon-Santacruz of Nuevo Leon, Mexico

About The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national, nonprofit association of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust, tax laws, procedures, and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

