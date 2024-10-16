The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Elects 32 New Fellows to the College

I am pleased to welcome our New Fellows elected at the 2024 Fall Meeting in Chicago. These experienced trust and estate attorneys bring a wealth of expertise to ACTEC, and I look forward to their contributions as Fellows. - ACTEC President, Susan D. Snyder Post this

To qualify for membership, a lawyer must have at least ten years of experience in the active practice of trust and estate law or as fiduciary counsel with a fiduciary services company or a combination thereof. Lawyers and law professors are elected to be Fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities. ACTEC Fellows aim to improve and reform probate, trust, and tax laws, as well as legal procedures and professional responsibility within the trust and estate practice.

The following 27 individuals were elected as New Fellows:

Jolyon D. Acosta of Tampa, FL (2016 Florida Fellows Institute Graduate)

Abigail D. Apuzzo of Milford, CT (2022 New England Fellows Institute Graduate)

Andrew M. Baese of Minneapolis, MN

Michael A. Breslow of Conshohocken, PA

Michael S. Brophy of Los Angeles, CA

Jordan Winston Busby of Birmingham, AL

Anna Cashman of Seattle, WA

Andrew Comiter of Palm Beach Gardens, FL (2014 Florida Fellows Institute Graduate)

Brian Dillon of Minneapolis, MN

Patrick J. Duffey of Tampa, FL

Catherine B. Eberl of Buffalo, NY

Allison Foreman of Wenatchee, WA

Jeffrey Glogower of St. Louis, MO (2019 Heart of America Fellows Institute Graduate)

Mark Jefferson Hale, Jr. of Goldsboro, NC (2023 Southeast Fellows Institute Graduate)

Meghan Hubbard of Richmond, VA

Jeanette Suarez Hunter of Chicago, IL

Cady Huss of St. Petersburg, FL (2019 Florida Fellows Institute Graduate)

Sarah Jenkins of Indianapolis, IN

Elizabeth King of Wilmington, DE (2023 Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute Graduate)

Patrick Lannon of Miami, FL

Daniel Lorenzen of Westlake Village, CA

Robin Maher of Chicago, IL

Sara Nicholson of Kalamazoo, MI

Lisa Goodrich Page of Greenwich, CT (2023-2025 Dennis I. Belcher Young Leader)

Karen Schiele of New York, NY

Heidi Seely of Boston, MA

Alison Smith of Pittsburgh, PA

The following individual was elected as an Academic Fellow:

Natalie Lynner of Des Moines, IA

The following four individuals were elected as International Fellows:

Jack Bernstein of Toronto, ON, Canada

David Brownbill of London, United Kingdom

Lucinda Emma Main of Toronto, ON, Canada

Shreya Rao of Bengaluru, KA, India

About The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national, nonprofit association of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

