The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Elects 35 Fellows

ACTEC President Kurt A. Sommer stated, "On behalf of ACTEC, I welcome this group of accomplished trust and estate professionals as they join the College. We anticipate and appreciate the valuable contributions they will bring."

To qualify for membership, a lawyer must have at least ten years of experience in the active practice of trust and estate law, as fiduciary counsel with a fiduciary services company, or a combination thereof, or be a full-time teacher of law at a duly accredited law school, specialize in teaching trust and estate law, and have at least ten years cumulative experience as a lawyer in active private trust and estate practice or as a teacher of trust and estate law, or a combination thereof. Lawyers and law professors are elected to be Fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities. It is their aim to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, procedures, and professional responsibility.

ACTEC New Fellows

About the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national nonprofit association of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration, and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust, and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

