The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Elects 35 Fellows

The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announces the election of 35 New Fellows.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) convened during the College's 2023 Fall Meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, to consider nominations for a new class of ACTEC Fellows. The College is pleased to announce that 35 individuals were elected. This select group includes 32 Fellows, one International Fellow from Switzerland, and two Fiduciary Counsel Fellows. Of those elected, one is a former Dennis I. Belcher Young Leader, two are graduates of the Heart of America Fellows Institute, one is a graduate of the Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute, and one is a graduate of the Southeast Fellows Institute.
ACTEC President Kurt A. Sommer stated, "On behalf of ACTEC, I welcome this group of accomplished trust and estate professionals as they join the College. We anticipate and appreciate the valuable contributions they will bring."
To qualify for membership, a lawyer must have at least ten years of experience in the active practice of trust and estate law, as fiduciary counsel with a fiduciary services company, or a combination thereof, or be a full-time teacher of law at a duly accredited law school, specialize in teaching trust and estate law, and have at least ten years cumulative experience as a lawyer in active private trust and estate practice or as a teacher of trust and estate law, or a combination thereof. Lawyers and law professors are elected to be Fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities. It is their aim to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, procedures, and professional responsibility.
ACTEC New Fellows
- Kathleen Hogan Aguilar of Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Brent A. Andrewsen of Salt Lake City, Utah
- Lauren G. Barron of Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Kristin L. Brown of Dallas, Texas
- Justin M. Bryan of Bozeman, Montana
- Jeffrey D. Chadwick of The Woodlands, Texas
- Michelle Jacobs Chapin of Bethesda, Maryland
- Nora Gieg Chatha of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Kristen A. Curatolo of New York, New York
- James I. Dougherty of Greenwich, Connecticut
- Margot Edwards of Denver, Colorado
- A. Paul Firuz of Seattle, Washington
- Jennifer Z. Flanagan of Worcester, Massachusetts
- Larry A. Flournoy, Jr. of Dallas, Texas
- Elizabeth N.R. Friman of Tucson, Arizona
- Ashley L. Gill of Little Rock, Arkansas
- Tiffany R. Gorton of Seattle, Washington
- Kathryn Baldwin Hecker of Atlanta, Georgia
- Robert D. Hodges of Des Moines, Iowa
- Matthew H. Hoy of Lawrence, Kansas
- Christine W. Hubbard of Davidsonville, Maryland
- Lauren Davis Hunt of Austin, Texas
- Bryan D. Kirk of Palo Alto, California
- Jennifer A. Kosteva of West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania
- Steven L. Kriz of Chicago, Illinois
- Theodore S. Kypreos of West Palm Beach, Florida
- Justine Markovitz of Geneva, Switzerland
- Lawrence A. Moye, IV of Raleigh, North Carolina
- Kathryn Muldoon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Langdon T. Owen, Jr. of Salt Lake City, Utah
- Christine M. Savage of Okemos, Michigan
- Summer G. Shelverton of Honolulu, Hawaii
- Edward H. Tully of Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Catherine L. Wilson of Durham, North Carolina
- Kristin L. Yokomoto of Costa Mesa, California
About the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national nonprofit association of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration, and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust, and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.
