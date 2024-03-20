The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Elects Six New Members to the Board of Regents

"I am honored to recognize the College's newly elected Regents. I look forward to collaborating with all the members of the Board of Regents during this upcoming year." - ACTEC President, Susan D. Snyder Post this

Nominees elected for an initial three-year term ending in 2027 are ACTEC Fellows: Sarah S. Butters, Lora G. Davis, S. Gray Edmondson, Shaheen I. Imami, Kevin Matz, and Professor Ronald J. Scalise.

Also elected to a second three-year term ending in 2027 are Fellows: Leigh-Alexandra Basha, Gregory V. Gadarian, Miriam W. Henry, Joshua E. Husbands, and James D. Lamm.

"I am honored to recognize the College's newly elected Regents. I look forward to collaborating with all the members of the Board of Regents during this upcoming year," stated ACTEC President Susan D. Snyder.

About the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national nonprofit association of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration, and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust, and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

Media Contact

Rebecca Vandall, American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), 202-465-8270, [email protected], https://www.actec.org/

SOURCE American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC)