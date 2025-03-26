The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel Announces Peter S. Gordon as New President

The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced that Peter S. Gordon will serve as the 2025–2026 President of the College.
WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced that Peter S. Gordon will serve as 2025–2026 ACTEC President. Gordon is a Director at Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella, P.A. in Wilmington, Delaware. He succeeds 2024–2025 ACTEC President Susan D. Snyder, a Senior Planner on Northern Trust's Regional Wealth Advisor Team in Chicago, Illinois.
Gordon, who has held various roles within the College since his election in 1989, was officially presented at ACTEC's "Passing of the Gavel" ceremony on Friday, March 21, 2025, during the ACTEC Annual Business Meeting in La Quinta, California. He previously served as ACTEC's Region Chair of the Mid-Atlantic Region, State Chair of Delaware, and Chair of the Membership Selection Committee and the Practice Committee.
Gordon is sought after locally and nationally as a speaker on trust and estate matters. He is frequently quoted as an authority in his field by well-known publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine, and The New York Times. He was the Chairman of the Delaware Bar Association Sections on Tax and has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America and Chambers High Net Worth Guide.
During the ACTEC 2025 Annual Meeting, ACTEC's Board of Regents elected the following 2025–2026 officers, each of whom serves with Gordon on the Executive Committee and the Board of Regents:
- President-Elect: Margaret G. Lodise (Los Angeles, California)
- Vice President: Melissa J. Willms (Houston, Texas)
- Treasurer: Elaine M. Bucher (Boca Raton, Florida)
- Secretary: Margaret E.W. Sager (West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania)
Media Contact
Rebecca Vandall, American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, 2024658270, [email protected], www.actec.org
SOURCE American College of Trust and Estate Counsel
Share this article