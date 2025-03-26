The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel Announces Peter S. Gordon as New President

"I am honored to be elected as President. My goals are to encourage the College to provide will and trust services to legally underserved communities and to continue ACTEC's mission of education through the ACTEC Fellows Institutes and T&E programs at law schools." - Peter S. Gordon Post this

Gordon is sought after locally and nationally as a speaker on trust and estate matters. He is frequently quoted as an authority in his field by well-known publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine, and The New York Times. He was the Chairman of the Delaware Bar Association Sections on Tax and has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America and Chambers High Net Worth Guide.

During the ACTEC 2025 Annual Meeting, ACTEC's Board of Regents elected the following 2025–2026 officers, each of whom serves with Gordon on the Executive Committee and the Board of Regents:

