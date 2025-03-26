The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel Elects New Member to the Board of Regents

The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced that a new Regent was elected to its Board of Regents during the College's Annual Business Meeting, held in La Quinta, California, on Friday, March 21, 2025.

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced that a new Regent was elected to its Board of Regents during the College's Annual Business Meeting, held in La Quinta, California, on Friday, March 21, 2025. ACTEC's Board of Regents is the governing body of the College.

Past President (2023–2024) Robert W. Goldman chaired the 2025 Nominating Committee with members Professor Gerry W. Beyer, Lora L. Brown, S. Gray Edmondson, Sarah Moore Johnson, Amy K. Kanyuk, Suzanne L. Shier, Kurt A. Sommer, and Douglas Stanley.