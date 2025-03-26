The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel Elects New Member to the Board of Regents

The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced that a new Regent was elected to its Board of Regents during the College's Annual Business Meeting, held in La Quinta, California, on Friday, March 21, 2025.
WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced that a new Regent was elected to its Board of Regents during the College's Annual Business Meeting, held in La Quinta, California, on Friday, March 21, 2025. ACTEC's Board of Regents is the governing body of the College.
Past President (2023–2024) Robert W. Goldman chaired the 2025 Nominating Committee with members Professor Gerry W. Beyer, Lora L. Brown, S. Gray Edmondson, Sarah Moore Johnson, Amy K. Kanyuk, Suzanne L. Shier, Kurt A. Sommer, and Douglas Stanley.
The nominee elected for an initial three-year term ending in 2028 is ACTEC Fellow Tara Anne Pleat.
"I am pleased to recognize Tara Anne Pleat as a newly elected Regent. I look forward to working with Tara and all of the members of the Board of Regents during this upcoming year," stated ACTEC President Peter S. Gordon.
Also elected to a second three-year term ending in 2028 are Fellows: Farhad Aghdami, Shannon K. Barks, Brad Bedingfield, Tami Foley Conetta, Steven K. Mignogna, Benetta Y. Park, Michaelle D. Rafferty, Carolyn Ann Reers, Steven E. Trytten and Lauren Wolven.
