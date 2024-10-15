THE AMERICAN FILM CONVENTION Announces Film Screenings, Final Exhibitor List for Inaugural Event October 15-17, 2024

AFC's CEO, Mitesh Patel says "Our film program offers something for every prospective distributor. Exhibitors showcase a full range of services and resources for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals. Our speaker lineup is designed to engage attendees at every stage of their careers." Post this

"After months of detailed planning, we're thrilled to welcome the industry to this dynamic event," said AFC's CEO, Mitesh Patel. "Our film program presents an excellent selection, spanning genres from drama to documentary, heartwarming to horror, and commercial to independent—offering something for every prospective distributor. The Exhibitor Hall showcases a full range of services and resources for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals. Our diverse speaker lineup is designed to engage attendees at every stage of their careers, collectively working towards our shared goal of advancing and invigorating the entertainment industry."

The AFC programming team evaluated numerous submissions to select 30 films that buyers and executives can watch in the AFC screening room at Magic Box, The Reef in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

Here's a look at the six features in the AFC lineup; screening from 10AM-6PM each day of the Convention, the full schedule is on the American Film Convention app.

Filmed in first-person POV, Yuri Zeltser's festival favorite CIRCUMCISION is a tragicomedy about an agnostic man, whose life is completely falling apart (and whose face we never see), until he comes to believe that his pre-teen son is the Messiah, destined to save the world. Film Stars Scott Cohen and Rachel Alig.

Sergio Guerrero Garzafox's CLOWN AND OUT stars Alejandro Edda, Katherine Bourne Taylor, Fermín Martínez. A down-and-out comedian turns into an instant celebrity when he gets into an altercation with a gangster, and it's all caught on livestream. The incident compels him to find love and his own voice.

PAPER FLOWERS made its world premiere opening night at Dances With Films. Based on a true story, Mahesh Pailoor's film follows the poignant and inspirational journey of an ambitious USC graduate whose dream of making a difference as a Peace Corps volunteer is halted by a cancer diagnosis. Forced to return home and undergo treatment, he is immediately faced with the question "What is the true meaning of life when faced with limited time?" The international cast includes Kapil Talwalkar, Olivia Liang, Karan Soni, Faran Tahir, Meera Simhan, and Tom Everett Scott.

Eric Roberts and Lisa Vidal star in Cynthia Garcia Williams' WE'RE NOT MARRIED? In the film, two couples, Rachel and Julian, and Claire and Rick, discover a decade after a whimsical wedding that their union is invalid due to an unlicensed officiant, unraveling their lives amid fame, family drama, and career crises. As Rachel navigates the pitfalls of celebrity and self-discovery while Julian struggles to keep up, Claire and Rick's bond strengthens, leading them all to realize that true love transcends the legalities of marriage.

In Emmett Charles Loverde's WITHOUT A NAME, teenager Calvin is drawn into a cult that worships youth but threatens adults. His father struggles to rescue him… but Calvin may not want saving.

Bruce Dern stars in Binod Paudel's THE WORLD'S HAPPIEST MAN. Bishnu, a Bhutanese-Nepali-American refugee, longs to return to his homeland one last time before death, grappling with questions of identity and belonging as his American-born family struggles to connect with their roots. After a cruel twist reveals his visa to Bhutan is a mirage, Bishnu's spirit ignites a transformative journey, culminating in an unexpected fire at his funeral that brings his family to a deeper understanding of his unfulfilled dreams and enduring legacy.

Here's a look at the 24 shorts in the AFC lineup:

Zao Wang's Hollyshorts, AFI, and Tribeca short A FAMILY GUIDE TO HUNTING stars Margaret Cho, Kahyun Kim, Keong Sim, and Craig Newman and is directed Zao Wang. When Eva, the daughter, accidentally shoots her white hippie fiancé dead, her parents insist on getting rid of the body to protect Eva. As the family collides with each other on the right thing to do, tension and long-buried secrets about the family's journey to America begin to surface. Faced with this expanded understanding of their collective past and sacrifices, Eva eventually makes the hard decision to save her family by getting rid of her fiancé's body in a way only she knows how.

In Ambar Navarro's DEAR DIABLO, an angsty teen (Kid Congo Powers) accidentally calls on the devil when forced into a belated baptism. Cast also includes Venus Rached, Carla Lopez, Vivienne Neoma, Jacqueline Martinez, Pablo Ramos, Avalon, Mila De La Garza, and Nuvia Blanco.

Marisa Diaz's FANCY FLOREZ'S SUMMER STAYCATION tells the story of Fancy Florez, a resourceful ten-year-old without friends or funds, who sets out to enjoy a luxurious summer in her neighbor's abandoned pool when her game plan is thwarted by her archenemy, sparking an epic Mexican standoff. Diaz' cast includes Mario Lopez, Melinna Bobadilla, Juliana Joel, Skyler Kay Esquivel, and Noah Santiago Duarte.

Cedric Christophorus and Victoria Gunawan bring us ICING ON HER CAKE, (starring Cassidy Burroughs, Christabelle Grace Marbun, and Raina Abigail) where a reserved Southeast Asian woman tries to understand the life of her American housemate solely through the groceries of their shared refrigerator, sticky notes, and a series of voicemails.

Logan Miller, Samantha Robinson, Spencer Garrett, and Alyssa, Lymperis star in Jack Kuhlenschmidt's IN THE FLESH, about a depressed tech worker who begins experimenting with AI after his girlfriend leaves him for a politician.

Jessie Kahnwieler presents the short documentary JUST THE TIP, a comedic exploration of circumcision from a feminist Jewish perspective. "The first cut is the deepest..."

In Jake Myers' KOMBUCHA! a musician trapped in an office job tries the free kombucha that helps his coworkers hit their quotas with a smile. Unfortunately, kombucha has a series of nasty side effects that give new meaning to being consumed by your work. The film stars Terrence Carey, Claire McFadden, and Andy Rowell.

Katrina Yum Shuster has directed NON GRATA, starring Shuster, Neha Vijay, and Trey Payne. In her film, Jude Lavine has a secret admirer. As the Queen Bee of Lakeview High, she never thought much of it. But after getting dumped by her long-time boyfriend, and replaced with another girl, maybe a secret admirer is a good thing to have on your side.

In April Mendoza's OSTARA, starring Chad Cuervo, Alexandria Greiling, and Dre Lamparello, a young Christian man is led to the woods by his Pagan girlfriend, only to meet his unexpected fate.

Josh Park's PREMIUM CASKET stars Sara Naiman, Tyler Aguallo, and Michelle Gardner in a story about an awkward cremations saleswoman who swipes a burial client from her money-hungry colleague.

Mike Menendez, Chris Garcia, and Jenny Lorenzo star in POLLO PUNCH, Alec Castillo's animated tale of a narcoleptic pet rooster, Yunian, who never wakes up on time because he's too busy dreaming of being the greatest boxer of all time. But when he and his owner fall into tough times, he'll finally get his chance to step into the ring.

In Naz Red's animated short SHOWDOWN, famous wrestler Lobo Rojo "the greatest hero in the history of mankind," turns into a giant red wolf to defeat an evil foe known as Billy Booger.

Paul Kowalski casts Philip Ettinger, Olek Krupa, Martha Plimpton, and Breeda Wool in SARDINIA, in which a serious man tries to avoid catching a deadly laughing plague in a growingly polarized and dystopian society.

SKRILLA is Chris Trull's short starring Dallas Schaefer, Jabril Muhammad, Karagan Mayberry, Damian Anastasio, and Ross Campbell. After being robbed of their stash, two mid-level drug dealers enlist the help of a dancer to recover their stolen goods as well as some personal items that carry certain significance to our heroes. SKRILLA is a violent revenge tale about what really matters. For them, it was never about the money.

Blake Winston Rice directs TEA, starring Michael Gandolfini, Olivia Nikkanen, and Zina Louhaichy. While rehearsing asking out the girl of his dreams, a lonely and highly allergic Circuit-Shack employee gets stung in the throat by a hornet.

A Chinese man who can't cry works with an acting coach for an upcoming "project" in THE ACT OF CRYING, directed by Xiayang Li. The short stars Tate Doppler, Kennedy Porter, Riche Johnson, Anthony Lien, and Robin D. Stanton.

In THE JUMPING BEANS, the titular Jumping Beans, once a children's entertainment group with moderate popularity, reunites over a weekend to write, record, and produce a new music video, in the hopes of making a comeback. Directed by Joseph Isho Levinson.

Cindy Lee directs THE LAST RANGER. When young Litha is introduced to the magic of a game reserve by the last remaining ranger, they are ambushed by poachers. In the ensuing battle to save the rhinos, Litha discovers a terrible secret. Salute Your Shorts said "THE LAST RANGER is a profoundly moving cinematic experience that stands out as a masterpiece in short film storytelling. The film is beautifully shot, with every frame exuding a visual poetry that enhances its emotional depth."

In Sylvia Ray's THE MIDDLE, A desert teen tries to escape the consequences of a pivotal night and must decide between telling the truth and protecting her family. The film stars Victoria Moroles, Julio Macias, Isabella Feliciana, and Edgar de Santiago.

Destinee Stewart directs THE OTHER PARTNERS, starring Kunal Dudhecker and Lowam Eyasu. While preparing for their first dinner party together, Rowyn's boyfriend, Raj, discovers her dildo in a kitchen drawer. Raj, feeling insecure, shames Rowyn for her practices…and then he finds more. What ensues is a comedic battle of the sexes as Raj expresses his discomfort and Rowyn stands up for her right to choose self-love, healing, and sexual intimacy through masturbation.

An award-winning festival hit, Susan Dynner's THE SOUL TRADER comes to AFC direct from the Boise Film Festival. THE SOUL TRADER is a proof-of-concept for a feature or TV series that follows the story of Coral Chase (newcomer Shauna Grace)—an occult hitwoman who has the power to steal life-extending souls. She then sells them to vain, wealthy elites like Erica Claessen (Donna Mills), who clings to the crumbs of youth. She's flanked by stoic bodyguard Damien (Shane West), who ultimately emerges from the shadows as her rival when she's about to carry out a money-spinning hit at a target's home and realizes she's not the only one with murder in mind.

In TILL DEATH DO US PART, an undertaker's apprentice, desperate to marry the love of his life, digs up the grave of a mysteriously murdered bride to rob her corpse of its ring. Dave Martinez, Jasen Wade, Monica Moore Smith, and Maggie Scott. Directed by Jacob Hamblin.

Told from the people who were there, Yourgo Artsitas' documentary TR(ol)L shows a catalytic moment in Internet history that helped birth modern online trolling and still influences keyboard pranksters -- and their hilariously cheeky viral campaigns -- to this day. Features Dave Holmes, Ananda Lewis, Joey McIntyre, Adam Freeman, Kevin Hershey, and Tom Calderone.

After a desperate search for a Parisian public restroom, Nolan (Samuel Arnold) finds himself in a strange gift shop with a robber whose mission might just align with his own in Shihan Fé Blanca Fahim's NOLAN'S TREASURE.

& THEY WERE ROOMMATES, directed by Stephanie Osuna-Hernandez, stars Raiza Licea, Mala Muñoz, Cesar Camacho, Graciela Campos, and Caleb Cruz. When Estella and Tomas are suddenly left roommate-less, they feel like the world is against them until they get a sweet surprise when Sebas, a hot mysterious guy, moves in with them. Their only problem? They don't know if he's straight or gay and they don't want to ask. Follow Estella and Tomas as they navigate friendship, heartbreak, and possibly...love.

2024 AFC Exhibitor List

Octopi Creative Group

https://octopicreative.com/

American Federation of Musicians

www.AFM.org

Motion Picture Sound Editors

www.mpse.org

International Youth Media Summit

https://iyms.org/

On Set Headset

https://onsetheadsets.myshopify.com/

Heart Of Hollywood Magazine

https://www.heartofhollywoodmagazine.com/

Mother Daughter Entertainment

www.motheranddaughterent.com

InFuse Releasing, LLC

https://infusereleasing.com/

Cinapse

www.cinapse.io

Khan Optic

www.khanoptic.com

The Film Verdict

https://thefilmverdict.com

Ken Rochon (Dr. Smiley/Umbrella Syndicate)

https://theumbrellasyndicate.com/

Shotdeck

https://shotdeck.com/

Mometu

https://mometu.com/

Lola Visual Effects

https://lolavfx.com/

Ambition Pictures

Macguffin Makers

https://www.macguffinmakers.com/

Cinerider Entertainment Group

www.cinerider.com

Canyon Country Consulting

https://www.canyoncountry.consulting/

LazerWolf and The Kid

Suzanne Von Schaack

DR. VIDEO GADGETS

https://drvideogadgets.com/

Cathartic Realism

catharticrealism.com

Mohamed Islam Entertainment Accountant

WILD 7 STUDIOS, LLC.

RoninFilm Virtual Production

https://www.roninfilm.com/

Black Magic Design

https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/

Fonco Studio

https://foncostudios.com/

Absen

https://www.absen.com/

AMD

https://www.amd.com/en.html

ASUS Computer International

https://www.asus.com/us/

Atlas Lens Co

https://atlaslensco.com/

Scriptation

https://scriptation.com/

Runway Magazine

National Association of Latino Independent Producers

www.nalip.org

Odyssey Motion Pictures

https://www.odysseymotionpictures.com/

Hueco Tanks

www.huecotanks.co

Riverside County Film Commission

https://filmriversidecounty.com/

Saturation

https://saturation.io/

Girls in Focus

https://www.girls-in-focus.com/

Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF)

https://www.chandlerfilmfestival.com/

Filmmakers Alliance

https://filmmakersalliance.org/

Latin Heat

New GenerAsian Pictures

BeScene

https://www.bescene.app/

Greenlight Women

https://greenlightwomen.org/

Upstate California Film Commission

https://upstatecafilm.com/

Nest Seekers

https://www.nestseekers.com/

BooksOffice

https://booksoffice.com/

Youth Program NYFA

Cotumedia

https://www.cotumedia.com/

Silver Shadow Pictures

https://silvershadowpictures.com/

Hoop Shots

More AFC highlights Include:

The Actors' Nest: A comprehensive program tailored to actors, offering workshops on headshots, script analysis, and career-building advice from top industry professionals.

The Post Portal (Tech Expo): A showcase of the latest technology revolutionizing the post-production process, with interactive demonstrations from leading innovators.

Money Market: A unique space for filmmakers to connect with financiers and industry finders, creating pathways for funding new film projects and ventures.

Film Expo: A ground-breaking event that presents attendees with professionals, innovators, artists, and service providers from all fields of cinema production. This expo will feature a showcase of the latest advancements in equipment, tools, and methodologies currently transforming the landscape of our industry.

Workshops: A place to hone your craft. Led by seasoned professionals, these workshops cover a wide range of subjects, providing aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the competitive world of filmmaking.

Quick Connect: Forge meaningful quick connections and begin the next step in your career meeting fellow creative colleagues at our night networking parties! These events will take place each night.

The 2024 AFC Program and Event Schedules are listed here.

The American Film Convention is an unmissable event for anyone passionate about the future of film—whether you're an aspiring actor or a seasoned industry professional. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the next wave of filmmaking, network with top talent, and engage with cutting-edge innovations. For more information and to register, visit: www.americanfilmconvention.com/ Event passes are available in three tiers: General Admission, Professional Admission, and Executive Admission from $195 to $625.

About the American Film Convention:

The American Film Convention is the premier platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of cinema. Held in the heart of Los Angeles, the convention offers unrivaled access to cutting-edge technology, industry insights, and invaluable networking opportunities, designed to advance careers and the film industry.

Email | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Web

Press resources available here. Apply for press accreditation here.

Media Contact

Henry Eshelman, American Film Coinvention, 1 3233379042, [email protected], https://www.americanfilmconvention.com

SOURCE American Film Coinvention