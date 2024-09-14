The American Film Convention Hosts First of its Kind Film Auction at Inaugural Event October 15-17, 2024

"Our goal is to break new ground in the film market category. The auction and market screenings of features and shorts offers filmmakers more ways to get their projects in front of buyers. Join usus in fostering a brighter, more dynamic future for filmed entertainment." Post this

In addition to the auction and traditional Market Screenings for unreleased feature films, the AFC is proud to announce the invite-only Short Film Pavilion, a dedicated platform highlighting hand-selected short films from promising filmmakers. This initiative will give short filmmakers enhanced visibility and direct exposure to producers, buyers, and distributors in attendance at AFC to take their careers to the next level.

The AFC Auction is a dynamic new way to secure distribution deals. The auction provides a unique, fast-paced environment where filmmakers can set minimum selling prices and negotiate terms, including back-end earnings, directly with buyers. This process, typically taking weeks or months, will be condensed into just minutes, with in-house legal counsel available on-site to assist in striking deals that benefit both parties. Filmmakers also retain the right of refusal, ensuring full control over their film's future.

Other key features of the AFC Auction include:

Minimum Selling Price: Filmmakers set the price of the opening bid for their film.





Live Negotiations: Buyers bid on North American rights with real-time negotiations for better minimum guarantees (MG's) and other contract terms.





In-House Legal Support: On-site legal counsel will assist buyers in finalizing agreements, ensuring that filmmakers get the best possible deal.





Right of Refusal: Filmmakers can walk away if the offer doesn't meet their expectations.

For filmmakers looking to showcase their films directly to buyers and distributors without participating in the auction, the AFC Event Market Screening Tier offers a valuable opportunity. Selected films will be screened in a private space at the convention. This intimate setting allows filmmakers to present their work to a live audience of buyers and distributors, offering direct feedback and enhanced networking opportunities.

The Short Film Pavilion will feature a hand-picked selection of short films from innovative filmmakers, providing them with direct access to buyers and distributors. This exclusive program gives short filmmakers the chance to gain significant exposure alongside their feature-length counterparts.

AFC has opened the submission portal for films to be considered for auction and exhibition in the halls as well as the delegates' captive online streaming room. Filmmakers, buyers and sellers will have the option of booking slots onsite, offsite or making their projects available online for both premium convention delegates and buyers.

AFC has fielded auction offers for a dozen feature films, with confirmations expected in coming weeks.

For more information on the auction and market, visit HERE and register to submit your unreleased feature films and shorts. The deadline to submit is Friday, September 27, 2024.

Patel concludes, "Our goal is to break new ground in the film market category. The auction and online and in-person market screenings of features and shorts offers filmmakers more ways to get their projects in front of buyers. Look for more confirmations of exhibitors, partners, speakers and panels in coming weeks; we're in for a very exciting time. We invite filmmakers and organizations alike to collaborate with us in fostering a brighter, more dynamic future for film."

