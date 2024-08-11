The American Foundation of Savoy Orders Presented Grants Totaling $70,000 to A Chance In Life and Cooley's Anemia.

Chivalry For Children's Causes Post this

The Savoy Foundation also awarded $35,000 to Cooley's Anemia Foundation (CAF) which fights thalassemia, a rare genetic blood disorder which affects children of Italian and Greek descent from around the Mediterranean region and requires lifelong blood transfusions and daily drug treatments. Craig Butler, National Executive Director accepted the grant. With the donation, the nonprofit will provide patient support, annual patient family conferences, assist families with an adopted child with thalassemia and patient transportation to annual checkups.

Also present at the grant presentation were Board Member H.R.H. Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia and American Delegate of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, John L. Gelati, Savoy Foundation Secretary and Vice Delegate and Larissa Van Duser, Executive Director of the Savoy Foundation.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION AND DELEGATION OF SAVOY ORDERS

Headquartered in New York City, the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, which includes the United States of America, is among the 35 delegations of the Savoy Orders located throughout Europe, the Americas and Japan.

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports local, national, and international charities focusing on medical, educational, and humanitarian fields, including philanthropy for U.S. veterans, hospitals and relief agencies for children, the poor, sick and elderly. In 2005, the Foundation became a Non-Governmental Organization in Roster Consultative Statues with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. In 2019, the Savoy Foundation launched a new charitable initiative - Chivalry for Children's Causes™ - a multi-year program assisting institutions and charitable organizations that provide aid to children and families in need, building stable, healthy families, whether enrichment spaces or basic meals for improved health and stable living conditions in poor economic environments. The program is made possible thanks to generous support from the members and friends of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders.

