The American Med Spa Association Announces Partnership with Taylor Siemens, NP-C

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) has announced a partnership with Taylor Siemens, NP-C, a widely known and respected clinician and trainer in the medical aesthetics space. Siemens will serve as a clinical advisor with the organization.

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemens, a board-certified nurse practitioner recognized by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, is a dynamic force in the world of aesthetic medicine. As the vice president of operations at Vitalyc Medspa and the founder of My Aesthetic Training, she seamlessly marries the expertise of a practitioner of medicine with that of a multi-site business operator. Siemens's journey into aesthetic medicine commenced as an operating room nurse specializing in facial plastic surgery. Through her diverse patient interactions, she has honed a profound understanding of the aging process, fueling her skillset in crafting comprehensive, multi-modality treatment solutions that align seamlessly with patients' aesthetic objectives.

"Partnering with AmSpa underscores our shared dedication to driving excellence and integrity within medical aesthetics," says Siemens. "It is a great honor to partner with a distinguished organization as we work together to shape a safer, more compliant future for our industry."

Siemens will appear at Medical Spa Show 2024, the premier trade show for medical spas and non-invasive medical aesthetics, which will take place from April 12 – 14, 2024, at Wynn Las Vegas, with pre-show education on Thursday, April 11. General registration for the event is open now through April 9, 2024—visit http://www.medicalspashow.com/register to register today.

Siemens will also be presenting a series of live AmSpa Masters Online Training Program events during 2024. The first will take place on May 21 and will cover medical weight loss. Visit learn.americanmedspa.org/products/amspa-masters-medical-weight-loss-with-taylor-siemens-np-c to register today.

"Taylor Siemens, NP-C, is such an incredible professional who embodies not only thorough and ever-evolving practical knowledge in all clinical aesthetic treatments, but also offers an amazing depth of insight in aesthetics practice management," says AmSpa President and COO, Cathy Christensen. "She is a multitool player who we are so very lucky to have as a clinical advisor to AmSpa. We look forward to working with her on developing a plethora of educational resources for both the clinical and the business needs of our members."

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

[email protected]

