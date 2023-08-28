The American Med Spa Association Appoints Cathy Christensen the Organization's President

"I can't say enough about Cathy's leadership, commitment and influence, not only on AmSpa but the aesthetics industry as a whole," says AmSpa CEO and Founder, Alex R. Thiersch, JD. Tweet this

Christensen was one of AmSpa's very first employees and has played a key role in developing the organization's membership program, its essential products and services, and its acclaimed live events, including its Medical Spa Boot Camps, the new Women in Aesthetic Leadership Conference and Advanced Practice Management Symposium, and the industry-leading Medical Spa Show.

"I can't say enough about Cathy's leadership, commitment and influence, not only on AmSpa but the aesthetics industry as a whole," says AmSpa CEO and Founder, Alex R. Thiersch, JD. "There are several moments of demarcation in any business' life-cycle—things that happened before that moment and everything that happened after. Cathy Christensen joining AmSpa was one of those moments for this company. She has been critical to building the infrastructure and systems needed to run and scale AmSpa, and I can say confidently that I wouldn't be where I am—and AmSpa wouldn't be where it is—without her continued contributions and dedication. She deserves to be recognized as a leader of AmSpa, and naming her our first corporate president will hopefully show the industry how proud we all are to have her on our team."

Christensen will next appear for AmSpa at its Medical Spa Boot Camp at La Jolla, California, on September 22 – 24, 2023, and will also appear at the Medical Spa Boot Camps at Asheville, North Carolina, on October 13 – 15, and Miami on November 3 – 5. Learn more about AmSpa's Medical Spa Boot Camp at http://www.americanmedspa.org/medspabootcamps.

