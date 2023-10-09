The American Med Spa Association Names Distinguished Women in Medical Aesthetics in Conjunction with Its Women in Aesthetics Leadership Conference

"WALC was the perfect time to launch our Distinguished Women in Medical Aesthetics initiative, which acknowledges and recognizes the talents, technique, business acumen and contributions of 30 women in the industry who have gone above and beyond in medical aesthetics." Tweet this

She leads successful, dynamic, healthy businesses;

She works to safely and effectively train on clinical technique, keeping best practices and patient safety at the forefront;

She builds and maintains a positive, inclusive culture;

She makes a positive difference in her community, her profession or the industry as a whole;

She creates her own destiny and isn't easily defeated;

She fosters a mindset of growth and evolution in medical aesthetics;

She takes charge and takes risks; and/or

She feels a true passion about medical aesthetics and the patients she serves.

"Women leaders have their own set of unique needs and, as an industry made up of majority female professionals and serving majority female patients, it's time we focus on meeting these needs, which was the impetus behind WALC," says AmSpa President and COO, Cathy Christensen. "As part of this, we felt WALC was the perfect time to launch our Distinguished Women in Medical Aesthetics initiative, which acknowledges and recognizes the talents, technique, business acumen and contributions of 30 women in the industry who have gone above and beyond in medical aesthetics. Our internal committee identified a list of more than 200 incredible female contributors to the medical aesthetics community. We are looking forward to making this an annual celebration!"

WALC is a first-of-its-kind leadership retreat that will take place at the plush 1 Hotel South Beach in beautiful Miami and will include a variety of sessions and activities designed to unlock attendees' leadership potential and nourish their souls. Faculty for the event features high-profile experts from the worlds of aesthetics and business, including Sara Blakely, founder and executive chairwoman of SPANX. Celebrated industry executive Carrie Strom, senior vice president of AbbVie and president of Global Allergan Aesthetics, will moderate the opening keynote with Blakely.

The Distinguished Women in Medical Aesthetics of 2023 are:

Erika Barry , NP-C, MSN, Moksha Aesthetics ( Potomac, Maryland )

, NP-C, MSN, Moksha Aesthetics ( ) Julie Bass Kaplan , FNP-BC, Disappearing Act Medical Aesthetics ( Redding, California )

, FNP-BC, Disappearing Act Medical Aesthetics ( ) Sarah Berg , DNP, FNP-C, Bespoke Beauty ( Missoula, Montana )

, DNP, FNP-C, Bespoke Beauty ( ) Annie Bruno Thurston, RN , CANS, LE, CLT, Skin Charm ( Scottsdale, Arizona )

, CANS, LE, CLT, Skin Charm ( ) Nicole Chiaramonte , Advanced MedAesthetic Partners ( Dallas )

, Advanced MedAesthetic Partners ( ) Shawna Chrisman , NP, Destination Aesthetics ( Northern California )

, NP, Destination Aesthetics ( ) Alexa Nicholls Costa , NP, and Alexandra Rogers , NP, LexRx ( Boston )

, NP, and , NP, LexRx ( ) Cary Deuber , CRNFA, CANS, Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center ( Atlanta and Dallas )

, CRNFA, CANS, Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center ( and ) Kay Durairaj , MD, Beauty by Dr. Kay ( Pasadena, California )

, MD, Beauty by Dr. Kay ( ) Kimberly Evans , MD, FACOG, Sugar Land Med Spa ( Sugar Land, Texas )

, MD, FACOG, Sugar Land Med Spa ( ) Ann Frossard , SkinSpirit (Nationwide)

, SkinSpirit (Nationwide) Meredith Harris , MS, WHNP, New Life Aesthetics ( Raleigh, North Carolina )

, MS, WHNP, New Life Aesthetics ( ) Lynn Heublein , SkinSpirit (Nationwide)

, SkinSpirit (Nationwide) Amanda Holden , MD, Holden Timeless Beauty ( San Diego )

, MD, Holden Timeless Beauty ( ) Maegen Kennedy , MMS, PA-C, Windermere Dental and Medical Spa ( Orlando )

, MMS, PA-C, Windermere Dental and Medical Spa ( ) Rana Kennelly , BSN, BCS, The Confidence Bar ( Chicago )

, BSN, BCS, The Confidence Bar ( ) Brianna LaTorre , MS, APRN, The Lip Bunny Beauty ( Fall River, Massachusetts )

, MS, APRN, The Lip Bunny Beauty ( ) Vanessa Lee, RN , The Things We Do ( California )

, The Things We Do ( ) Nicci Levy , Alchemy 43 (Nationwide)

, Alchemy 43 (Nationwide) Nicola Lowrey , PA-C, N2 Aesthetics ( Manhattan Beach, California )

, PA-C, N2 Aesthetics ( ) Lauren Olson , PA-C, Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness (Woodlands, Texas )

, PA-C, Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness (Woodlands, ) Marria Pooya , Greenwich Medical Spa ( Connecticut , New York and New Jersey )

, Greenwich Medical Spa ( , and ) Linette Rivera , MD, Glanz Aesthetics ( Doral, Florida )

, MD, Glanz Aesthetics ( ) Neekan Rivera, PA-C, Aere Aesthetics ( Beverly Hills, California )

) Sarah Safa , PA-C, Refined Aesthetics ( Leesburg, Virginia )

, PA-C, Refined Aesthetics ( ) Rahi Sarbaziha, MD, Integrative Aesthetics ( Beverly Hills, California )

) Taylor Siemens , NP, My Aesthetic Training ( Dallas )

, NP, My Aesthetic Training ( ) La- Tasha Walker, RN , La-Mon'e Aesthetics ( Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania )

, La-Mon'e Aesthetics ( ) Hermine Warren , DNP, APRN, CANS, ISPAN-F, CNM, Facialogy ( Encino, California )

, DNP, APRN, CANS, ISPAN-F, CNM, Facialogy ( ) Limor Weinberg , FNP-BC, The Clinic USA ( Miami )

For more information about the Distinguished Women in Medical Aesthetics, visit http://www.americanmedspa.org/distinguishedwomen.

The program for WALC includes interviews, panel discussions and presentations focused on growing leadership abilities and overcoming the obstacles that are often experienced by women leaders in medical aesthetics and elsewhere. Additionally, it will include several sessions designed to develop attendees' mental and physical wellness, as well as unique group experiences, dinners and parties. The goal is to nurture both the minds and the souls of the women of medical aesthetics.

For more information about WALC and to register to attend, visit http://www.americanmedspa.org/women-in-aesthetics. This webpage features pricing, speaker bios, agendas and hotel information, and it will include the most up-to-date news on the conference as the program develops.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Michael Meyer, AmSpa, (312) 801-5436, [email protected], www.americanmedspa.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE AmSpa