The American Postal Workers' Union and NAACP Are Both Using Meridia's Townvote Electronic Voting System

The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) utilized Meridia's electronic voting platform to collect and tabulate the votes of over 1,500 delegates appointed from each of the nation's regions during their respective voting sessions in July. The system allowed for both organizations to conduct their voting quickly, securely, and accurately while providing a clear voting result during contentious motions.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The APWU's twenty-seventh biennial convention, which ran from July 14-18, marked the union's first time transitioning from traditional, "red card, green card" show-of-hands voting to Meridia's electronic voting keypads, or "clickers." Utilized primarily during the constitutional articles, the clickers aided the union in achieving a clear, fast consensus during particularly contentious motions. In previous conventions, vote-counting was conducted manually when a consensus could not be visually confirmed by the raising of red and green cards. This lengthy process often resulted in interruptions and slowed down the meeting.

Alternatively, Meridia's system allowed each delegate to vote anonymously with a button press on their keypad which was then automatically tallied by the system. By utilizing a hybrid system of show-of-hands voting and the electronic voting clickers, the APWU was able to get the "best of both worlds" achieving a fast result using red and green cards during unanimous votes and a highly accurate result when voting on constitutional articles with the clickers.

The NAACP, who convened in Las Vegas from July 11-17 for their 115th national convention, made use of the system on the 16th as delegates voted on a variety of resolutions. Meridia's TownVOTE comfortably handled the ballots of over 1300 voters and over 60 motions and amendments, with delegates casting their votes with a button press and seeing the results tallied on screen as soon as the vote was closed.

The NAACP and Meridia began working together in 2022, signaling a departure from the organization's long standing tradition of manual vote-counting and paper ballots. The 115th convention is their third time utilizing the system, and has continued the tradition of successful collaboration that began two years ago.

