The American University of Paris Launches Alumni Association

The American University of Paris (AUP) is proud to announce the launch of The American University of Paris Alumni Association on Thursday, May 15, 2025. This initiative will create a dynamic and enduring community for AUP graduates and former students worldwide.

PARIS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association will serve as the central organization for all University alumni since its founding in 1962. With a network of more than 23,000 alumni in 145 countries, it represents a truly global community. Membership is extended to all alumni, is free for life, and includes an array of benefits, such as networking and lifelong learning opportunities, volunteer initiatives, and enhanced activities on and off campus.