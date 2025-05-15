The American University of Paris Launches Alumni Association

The American University of Paris (AUP) is proud to announce the launch of The American University of Paris Alumni Association on Thursday, May 15, 2025. This initiative will create a dynamic and enduring community for AUP graduates and former students worldwide.
PARIS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association will serve as the central organization for all University alumni since its founding in 1962. With a network of more than 23,000 alumni in 145 countries, it represents a truly global community. Membership is extended to all alumni, is free for life, and includes an array of benefits, such as networking and lifelong learning opportunities, volunteer initiatives, and enhanced activities on and off campus.
Building on the legacy of the President's Alumni Advisory Council (PAAC), the AUP Alumni Association is the result of the hard work of a transitional board comprised of 22 alumni working in partnership with the Office of Development and Alumni Relations, University leadership, and the Board of Trustees. The Association will be governed by an elected board of distinguished alumni following a robust call for nominations later this year.
The Association will focus on:
- Building a network that connects alumni from all years, disciplines, and programs of study, fostering community among alumni.
- Organizing events, programs, gatherings, and initiatives that keep alumni involved in the life of the University.
- Offering networking, mentorship, and events to support members' personal and professional growth.
- Encouraging and promoting financial support of AUP, and its faculty and students.
Courtney Stombock, VP for Development and Alumni Relations, adds, "This is an exciting moment for The American University of Paris. The Alumni Association will strengthen the ties within our global community, providing invaluable opportunities for connection and growth for our alumni and for the university."
