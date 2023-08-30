The Anderson Center for Hair, Hair Restoration Experts, Join the Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

As board-certified surgeons with formal training in hair transplantation, we are uniquely positioned to offer patients the most advanced treatments available. Tweet this

Dr. Anderson is joined in practice by Dr. Daniel Lee, MD, FACS, and Dr. Jeremy Wetzel, MD. All of the doctors are graduates of the American Academy of Hair Restoration Surgery, and each have dedicated their entire career to the subspecialty of Hair Restoration Surgery. We work hard to ensure that our patients' experience is a pleasant and positive one and that achieves the most natural results possible.

As board-certified surgeons with formal training in hair transplantation, we are uniquely positioned to offer patients the most advanced treatments available, achieving undetectable results, excellent density in the transplanted area, and natural hairlines. We also specialize in the non-surgical treatment of hair loss, which is recommended as a complement to any surgical treatment. We counsel our patients in the area of regenerative medicine, using cutting-edge biotech products such as exosomes and platelet-rich plasma to both regrow hair and prevent future hair loss in those suffering from male- and female-pattern hair loss. Patients travel to Anderson Center for Hair from all over the country and world for their hair loss care. We have treated patients from 49 states and 53 different countries since our founding. A hair transplant adviser in the UK, head of a consumer protection group related to the field of hair transplant surgery, has selected Dr. Ken Anderson as one of the top 25 hair transplant surgeons in the world since 2019, the first year the list was created.

We have over 700 5-star reviews from our satisfied patients over the past 12 years. Patients can be assured of ethical and expert care from our physicians, and know that they can review all of the cutting-edge treatments available for hair loss today with our experienced team of experts.

Learn more about The Anderson Center for Hair by visiting:

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/the-anderson-center-for-hair/

