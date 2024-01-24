The Angiogenesis Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr. William Li was honored as the Inaugural Recipient of the Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach Award

Dr. Li presented with prestigious accolade at the third annual Nixon National Cancer Conference for his exemplary dedication and groundbreaking contributions to the field of angiogenesis.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Angiogenesis Foundation announces that its Chief Executive Officer, President & Medical Director, and co-founder, Dr. William Li, has been chosen as the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach Award. This prestigious accolade was presented on January 17, 2024, at the Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, during the opening event of the third annual Nixon National Cancer Conference, which brought together leaders in government, academia, and medical centers to discuss the latest breakthroughs in cancer research and treatment.
The Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach Award, named in honor of the first Nixon National Cancer Conference Chair, recognizes individuals whose work significantly contributes to advances in research and treatment, relieving suffering and saving lives. Dr. Li's exemplary dedication and groundbreaking contributions to the field of angiogenesis have positioned him as a deserving recipient of this distinguished award.
Dr. Li's journey, which began in 1985, has been marked by a commitment to understanding the common denominator of disease and angiogenesis and leveraging this knowledge to pioneer over 40 FDA-approved treatments across more than 70 disorders. His leadership at The Angiogenesis Foundation and collaboration with colleagues worldwide have propelled transformative advancements for cancer research and treatment.
"I am deeply honored to receive the Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach Award which underscores the principles and values that have always been at the core of my work — bringing cutting edge science into practice so that we can relieve human suffering from cancer and save lives," said Dr. Li.
The Angiogenesis Foundation expresses its gratitude to the Richard Nixon Foundation for recognizing Dr. Li's outstanding contributions.
Dr. William Li and The Angiogenesis Foundation are honored by this prestigious recognition and will continue their commitment to advancing new and effective approaches to prevent, treat, and reverse cancer.
About The Angiogenesis Foundation:
Founded in 1994, The Angiogenesis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization disrupting disease through angiogenesis, the body's process to grow new blood vessels. For three decades, the foundation has been a pioneering force in the field of angiogenesis-based science, research, and treatment. With a mission to improve global health by advancing angiogenesis-based medicine, diet, and lifestyle, the foundation plays a critical role in developing new approaches to tackling a wide range of diseases. By fostering innovative research and disseminating knowledge about angiogenesis, the foundation has contributed to the development of breakthrough therapies for cancer, blindness, and other angiogenesis-related diseases, impacting millions of lives around the world.
About the Richard Nixon Foundation:
The Richard Nixon Foundation is dedicated to the legacy and leadership of the 37th President of the United States. Focused on promoting education and research in politics, history, and leadership, the foundation also commits to advancing public knowledge and understanding of cancer research. Through conferences, educational programs, and research initiatives, the foundation honors President Nixon's role in initiating the National Cancer Act of 1971, which marked the start of the modern fight against cancer.
