The Angiogenesis Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr. William Li was honored as the Inaugural Recipient of the Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach Award

"I am deeply honored to receive the Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach Award which underscores the principles and values that have always been at the core of my work — bringing cutting edge science into practice so that we can relieve human suffering from cancer and save lives," said Dr. Li. Post this

Dr. Li's journey, which began in 1985, has been marked by a commitment to understanding the common denominator of disease and angiogenesis and leveraging this knowledge to pioneer over 40 FDA-approved treatments across more than 70 disorders. His leadership at The Angiogenesis Foundation and collaboration with colleagues worldwide have propelled transformative advancements for cancer research and treatment.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach Award which underscores the principles and values that have always been at the core of my work — bringing cutting edge science into practice so that we can relieve human suffering from cancer and save lives," said Dr. Li.

The Angiogenesis Foundation expresses its gratitude to the Richard Nixon Foundation for recognizing Dr. Li's outstanding contributions.

Dr. William Li and The Angiogenesis Foundation are honored by this prestigious recognition and will continue their commitment to advancing new and effective approaches to prevent, treat, and reverse cancer.

About The Angiogenesis Foundation:

Founded in 1994, The Angiogenesis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization disrupting disease through angiogenesis, the body's process to grow new blood vessels. For three decades, the foundation has been a pioneering force in the field of angiogenesis-based science, research, and treatment. With a mission to improve global health by advancing angiogenesis-based medicine, diet, and lifestyle, the foundation plays a critical role in developing new approaches to tackling a wide range of diseases. By fostering innovative research and disseminating knowledge about angiogenesis, the foundation has contributed to the development of breakthrough therapies for cancer, blindness, and other angiogenesis-related diseases, impacting millions of lives around the world.

About the Richard Nixon Foundation:

The Richard Nixon Foundation is dedicated to the legacy and leadership of the 37th President of the United States. Focused on promoting education and research in politics, history, and leadership, the foundation also commits to advancing public knowledge and understanding of cancer research. Through conferences, educational programs, and research initiatives, the foundation honors President Nixon's role in initiating the National Cancer Act of 1971, which marked the start of the modern fight against cancer.

Media Contact

Ashley Sandberg, Triple 7 Public Relations, LLC, The Angiogenesis Foundation, 1 347.735.6480, [email protected], www.angio.org

SOURCE The Angiogenesis Foundation