The Angiogenesis Foundation Survey Highlights Need for Better Guidance in Cancer Prevention Through Food

The Angiogenesis Foundation surveyed nutrition professionals at the 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo, and revealed that while most dietitians believe food can lower cancer risk, many lack up-to-date tools to guide patients—highlighting a growing need for credible Food as Medicine resources.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE) in Nashville, Tennessee, the Angiogenesis Foundation – the nation's leading nonprofit organization disrupting disease through angiogenesis - surveyed more than 200 nutrition professionals about the growing Food as Medicine movement. Nearly two-thirds said their patients regularly ask about cancer-preventive diets, and 86 percent believe dietary choices can lower cancer risk. Yet two-thirds admitted they're unsure or believe most dietitians aren't current with the latest research.

"The data show that dietitians are on the front lines. They need credible, science-based information on the power of food to provide timely, actionable guidance for patients to be more proactive in disease prevention," said Dr. William W. Li, President and Medical Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation.

The Foundation also shared striking evidence that eating tree nuts two to three times a week may cut colon-cancer risk by up to 70% and improve survival among patients with Stage III colorectal cancer by up to 57%.

Detailed Findings

Survey underscores growing public interest in diet for disease prevention and the need for stronger professional tools.

The Angiogenesis Foundation's Food as Medicine Survey was conducted among professionals attending the 2025 FNCE, held October 11–14 in Nashville. The survey found that public interest in cancer prevention through diet is growing. It also shows that many nutrition professionals want stronger, evidence-based tools to apply Food as Medicine science into daily practice.

Three-quarters of respondents were Registered Dietitians, ranging from early-career practitioners to seasoned experts. Most worked in outpatient, community, or wellness settings.

Key Findings

Two-thirds of dietitians said their patients frequently ask about cancer-preventive diets.

More than 86% believe dietary factors can lower cancer risk.

On average, respondents rated their understanding of Food as Medicine science 6.5 out of 10, with nearly half scoring themselves 6 or below.

Over 67% were unsure or believed most dietitians are not current with the latest Food as Medicine research.

The main barriers to providing clear guidance included conflicting media information (67%), limited awareness of credible research (35%), and overly broad dietary recommendations (27%).

"The body is hardwired to fight cancer, and what we eat can powerfully activate our defenses. Food as Medicine is no longer a niche concept — it's something patients are eager to learn about for both prevention and to partner with treatment," said Dr. Li. "Our goal is to find the best recommendations to guide dietitians and health professionals in general on how to apply food as a tool in the health toolbox."

About The Angiogenesis Foundation

Now celebrating 30 years of impact, the Angiogenesis Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing global health through the science of angiogenesis and Food as Medicine. The Foundation identifies foods that activate the body's health defenses, focusing on blood vessels, and translates cutting-edge laboratory and clinical research into practical guidance for preventing and treating disease. Learn more at www.angio.org. Follow the Foundation on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) at @AngioFoundation.

