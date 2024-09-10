The Annual PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference Draws Record Audience

"One of the most valuable aspects of PDA and our mission is how we bring experts both from industry and the regulatory agencies together collaboratively with a clear focus on science," Wright said. "The PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference is a great example of this." Post this

"One of the most valuable aspects of PDA and our mission is how we bring experts both from industry and the regulatory agencies together collaboratively with a clear focus on science," Wright said. "The PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference is a great example of this."

PDA continues to invest in the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing. In 2024 PDA is on target to exceed 250 global events including conferences, interest group meetings, workshops, training courses and chapter events, all dedicated to communicating and sharing the many science-based challenges and solutions facing the industry.

PDA's publications are another resource for industry to raise the bar when it comes to scienced-based manufacturing and quality. PDA will release a revised and fully updated book called, "Global Sterile Manufacturing – Regulatory Guidance Comparison & Assessment Tool," on October 3. The book includes access to a an electronic spreadsheet which parses guidances from all the major regulatory agencies. This valuable resource fills a much-needed gap in simplifying the challenging task of looking across regulatory guidance to ensure global compliance. An advanced copy of this resource will be made available to attendees of the a workshop on the document following the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference.

Wright emphasizes, "At PDA we are very membership-driven, and this book will not only help our members but the industry as a whole. This knowledge transfer is a cornerstone of our work at PDA."

For more information about the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference, please visit https://www.pda.org/global-event-calendar/conferences/pda-fda-joint-regulatory-conference-2024. Visit https://www.pda.org/global-event-calendar/event-detail/pda-global-sterile-manufacturing-regulatory-guidance-comparison-workshop-2024 for information on the workshop.

Press passes are still available for both events.

