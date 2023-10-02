The Answer For Anyone Questioning Whether God Still Heals

The aim [of this book] is to bear witness that God is still performing healing miracles today that transcend human reasoning and understanding... Tweet this

"The aim [of this book] is to bear witness that God is still performing healing miracles today that transcend human reasoning and understanding, offer a source of inspiration and hope to those seeking an answer, solution or miracle from God, and proclaim that His mercy, grace, and power is the same, today, tomorrow, and forever," said Calderón.

M. Ricardo Calderón, MD, MPH, FPMER, was born in Guatemala, Central America. He is a physician executive, educator, and global health expert with over 25 years of experience in senior leadership, representation, advisory services, and management of public, private, academic, research, pharmaceutical, faith-based, and non-profit organizations in over 20 countries. He was educated and trained in five universities in Guatemala (USAC) and the United States (UCLA, USC, CSUN, UNC).

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Healed is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

