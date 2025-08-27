The Anti-White Box: $22.995 Million Estate Brings Back Mediterranean Elegance in Corona del Mar

A $22.995 million Mediterranean estate in Corona del Mar reintroduces architectural craftsmanship, featuring ocean views, a private wellness floor, a nine-car garage, and bespoke interiors across four levels.
CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid a sea of stark white modernism, one estate is redefining luxury living through texture, warmth and timeless architectural integrity. The estate at 3300 Ocean Boulevard reintroduces enduring Mediterranean architecture and bespoke finishes at a landmark corner parcel in Corona del Mar. Offered at $22.995 million, the estate presents a distinctive alternative to prevailing trends, with a curated blend of craftsmanship, legacy design and modern livability. View this listing here.
Represented by John Cain, president and founder of CAIN Group at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, this approximately 11,579-square-foot residence features six ensuite bedrooms, 10 baths, a private wellness floor and a nine-car garage. Designed to support multigenerational living or private retreat, the floor plan combines expansive entertaining areas with intimate residential functionality. Set on a prominent corner parcel, steps from the sand and village life, this property offers multiple ocean-facing loggias and rooftop terraces.
While many homes along the coastline reflect a clean, modern aesthetic, this residence offers a distinct design perspective. Sculptural archways, French teak windows, hand-carved travertine and custom millwork in rich dark woods evoke a sense of European heritage, balanced by elements that align with today's quiet luxury movement. Venetian plaster walls and coffered ceilings add depth and dimension to interiors, which are refined yet current.
"Today's ultra-luxury buyer wants more than flash," says John Cain of CAIN Group at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "They're looking for materials that feel grounded, architecture that tells a story, and homes that stand the test of time."
Indoor and outdoor spaces are integrated by retractable glass walls, showcasing panoramic views of the Pacific, Catalina Island and coastal bluffs. The lower level is designed to enhance wellness lifestyles and hospitality, with a spa-inspired fitness suite, lounge-style media lounge, and private guest or staff quarters.
Designed for automotive enthusiasts, the residence features a nine-car garage with a hydraulic lift that lowers vehicles to a subterranean level. Two elevators provide seamless vertical access across all four floors.
With its unparalleled location, architectural pedigree, and enduring materials palette, 3300 Ocean Boulevard offers a legacy-caliber residence aligned with the preferences of today's most discerning buyers.
About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
Founded in 2008, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is a residential brokerage specializing in the luxury Southern California market. The brokerage supports over 600 real estate professionals in 18 San Diego and Orange County offices, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty® franchises in the brand's global network. They are proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/pacificsir/
Dropbox: https://app.box.com/s/e2eikndcjiziuetm7pwb77cbef5g3aom
Photo Credit:
Toby Ponnay – Interiors/exteriors
Jon Encarnacion – Aerials
Media Contact
Elise Ramer, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, 1 9415870257, [email protected], https://www.sothebysrealty.com/pacificsir
SOURCE Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
Share this article