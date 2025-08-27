The Anti-White Box: $22.995 Million Estate Brings Back Mediterranean Elegance in Corona del Mar

"Today's ultra-luxury buyer wants more than flash," says John Cain of CAIN Group at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "They're looking for materials that feel grounded, architecture that tells a story, and homes that stand the test of time." Post this

While many homes along the coastline reflect a clean, modern aesthetic, this residence offers a distinct design perspective. Sculptural archways, French teak windows, hand-carved travertine and custom millwork in rich dark woods evoke a sense of European heritage, balanced by elements that align with today's quiet luxury movement. Venetian plaster walls and coffered ceilings add depth and dimension to interiors, which are refined yet current.

"Today's ultra-luxury buyer wants more than flash," says John Cain of CAIN Group at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "They're looking for materials that feel grounded, architecture that tells a story, and homes that stand the test of time."

Indoor and outdoor spaces are integrated by retractable glass walls, showcasing panoramic views of the Pacific, Catalina Island and coastal bluffs. The lower level is designed to enhance wellness lifestyles and hospitality, with a spa-inspired fitness suite, lounge-style media lounge, and private guest or staff quarters.

Designed for automotive enthusiasts, the residence features a nine-car garage with a hydraulic lift that lowers vehicles to a subterranean level. Two elevators provide seamless vertical access across all four floors.

With its unparalleled location, architectural pedigree, and enduring materials palette, 3300 Ocean Boulevard offers a legacy-caliber residence aligned with the preferences of today's most discerning buyers.

