First-Of-It's-Kind, Free App Uses Intelligence from Google's Gemini to Turn Amateur Music Production Into Professional Masterpieces

LEWES, Del., Dec. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest AI-assisted app on the App Store is MIDI Producer. In its App Store description, MIDI Producer makes a lot of promises for an app offered and developed by a first-time software development company-- Freelance IO. Combining several industries, including music composition, software development, AI and business/market feasibility -- MIDI Producer is a bold and enticing project from Freelance IO.

Ventures in these industries can sometimes fail on their own-- with recent and large examples in technology-- but the app continues to make trailblazing plans with even more complex risks. On the app, music lovers can choose from several technical parameters to match their current project, and revive their projects with creative parameters and constraints that Google's Gemini will then use to craft a final product. Simple and forward-thinking, this app is the Flagship of a company that plans to be trendy, relevant, and ground-breaking.

App Key Features

Utilizes Google's Gemini

Select between beats, melodies, baselines, riffs and more

Export, save or share MIDI/Audio files

Export on iOS— great GarageBand and Logic companion

Modern UI and design interface

Powerful and user-friendly interface

Portable music studio

Customize technical and creative parameters like tempo and mood

Audio previews available before download

Convenience in music production— interchangeable instruments with generated MIDI files

"The app is emerging in a time of an AI-race and the company is being founded under very new territory. Most projects devoted to exploiting AI's newest capabilities could go really well or tank on its first voyage. We at MIDI Producer are optimistic about the future and potential of AI-assisted products, especially in music production."

"Issues in pilot runs of MIDI Producer ran parallel to bugs Google experienced as the creator of Gemini. Because of unexpected hiccups, MIDI Producer's launch was phased in both in its technical and merchandising rollout. Issues in today's software development world are sometimes indistinguishable from the top 10 tech companies and first-time, novice developers. Freelance IO plans to work in conjunction with the largest tech companies to fill gaps in AI's reach and potential."

- Company Spokesperson

MIDI Producer is free to download, with 5 free uses from in-app credits monthly. Additional use and access MIDI and mp3 downloads, require in-app credit purchases.

Download MIDI Producer on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/midi-producer/id6752863394

About Freelance IO

Freelance IO is a recently founded company that plans to be a a project-based, multiplex enterprise. So far, the company has a strong focus on its ideological branding, rather than lifestyle and traditional branding. Its core aims are to remain adaptable, culture-focused, and socially-driven. Customers should expect to see Freelance IO provide new products in the future that are iterative, complimentary and necessary to a larger brand ecosystem. Freelance IO plans to continue to stress its independent brand with products produced totally in-house from idea to consumer markets.

