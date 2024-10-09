The ApplyAI Rebrands as Careerspan, Championing Continuous Career Growth

The AI-powered career companion builds on its momentum after a $1M pre-seed round earlier this year with a name change

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ApplyAI, a career guidance platform, today announced its rebranding to Careerspan. The change reflects the company's expanded vision and commitment to supporting professionals at every stage of their career development. Careerspan empowers individuals to navigate key inflection points like job searches, layoffs and promotion cycles with confidence thanks to personalized guidance that evolves with them.

Careerspan's AI-powered platform serves as a career companion, addressing the critical need for personalized career guidance in an unpredictable job market. The company's tools coach professionals to:

Identify and articulate their unique strengths

Transform skills into compelling - and authentic - narratives for interviews, applications and networking

Optimize job searches and career advancement strategies

Keep an active record of professional accomplishments and growth

"Our new name, Careerspan, reflects our mission to be a trusted ally throughout one's entire professional journey," said Vrijen Attawar, co-founder and CEO. "Just as individuals focus on prolonging their healthspan for a better quality of life, we believe in empowering professionals to proactively manage their careers with purpose."

The two co-founders of the company, which raised $1M from angel investors in pre-seed funding earlier in 2024, are themselves experts in coaching and helping individuals with their professional brand-building. The Careerspan platform is designed to support users in assembling the building blocks of their career narrative at each juncture: whether pursuing a promotion or looking for a new opportunity. They've seen particular traction amongst career changers, who face a unique challenge to map their skills onto a new role - and tell that story successfully.

"People no longer work at the same company for two decades - it's more likely they'll change every two years. We are building tools that help individuals protect their 'career intellectual property': the stories and skills that make them marketable in an increasingly volatile job market," said Logan Currie, co-founder and COO. "Careerspan is dedicated to helping job seekers communicate their worth at each step of their career."

About Careerspan

Careerspan (formerly The ApplyAI) is a career growth platform dedicated to filling the career guidance void. By providing personalized coaching and strategic insights, Careerspan empowers professionals to navigate their careers with confidence, resilience, and foresight. Founded in 2023 by second-time co-founders Vrijen Attawar and Logan Currie, experts in coaching and education, the company's mission is to empower every individual to communicate their worth and maximize their career ROI. For more information, visit mycareerspan.com and follow on LinkedIn.

