The Ar-King of Spirits: Ed Arking's Impact on the Liquor Industry

"Growing up, I watched my father navigate and succeed in the ever-evolving wine and spirits industry," Ed explains. "While I always aspired to create something similar, I knew I needed to wait for the right moment." Ed has gone on to manage his own liquor store and lead projects for up-and-coming brands, such as the vodka-infused and non-carbonated Smooth Water.

As he evolved in his career, Ed discovered the perfect time to make his lifelong vision a reality. He recalls, "I noticed a gap in the market—especially for whiskey and tequila. These categories have surged in popularity, making it difficult for the everyday consumer to find those elusive sought-after allocated bottles."

In the interest of providing luxury liquors in a convenient and stress-free format, Served Neat was born. When asked about his intentions for the company, Ed states, "My goal with Served Neat is to create a one-stop shop where customers can easily discover these rare gems."

When it comes to Served Neat, quality and knowledge is key. Ed adds, "While there are websites selling spirits, none have the decades of experience that we bring from WTSO. Served Neat will offer not only incredible bottles but also the best customer service in the industry."

Served Neat is the sister company to WTSO and The Wine Market, two online platforms dedicated to sourcing and distributing top-notch wines from every corner of the globe.

At The Wine Market, an online marketplace for the world's most popular wine brands, convenience and quality are key. Each bottle in their curated collection is a testament to exceptional flavor and craftsmanship.

Since 2006, WTSO has enjoyed creating a unique wine experience and sharing it with new beginners and seasoned connoisseurs alike. Using an extensive network of wineries and wine makers, WTSO connects customers to thousands of brands from top wine appellations around the globe. The strong relationships they've formed within the wine world allow the business to deliver authentic and high-quality bottles to homes across the United States.

Wine and spirits lovers alike are invited to explore Served Neat, WTSO, and The Wine Market to find their next favorite bottle. Visit their websites to learn more about these one-of-a-kind online marketplaces!

Media Contact

Julie Blount, WTSO, 1 8669572795, [email protected]

SOURCE WTSO