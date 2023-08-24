The Arable Mark 3, an Agriculture and Engineering Marvel, Wins a Prestigious IDEA Industrial Design Award

"We're honored by the recognition from IDSA and are proud to be contributing to a smarter, more sustainable food system while enhancing productivity and sustainability for farmers around the globe." -- Jim Ethington, CEO of Arable Tweet this

A technological triumph, the Arable Mark 3 is the first of its kind to combine weather, plant and soil sensing with irrigation monitoring, contextualized crop images and data communications in a single, easy-to-use, portable device. The vast amounts of in-field data captured by the Mark are synthesized and transformed by the Arable system into actionable insights for users worldwide. Armed with new levels of visibility and intelligence, agricultural professionals are empowered to make informed and timely decisions, driving enhanced results across a range of applications, including breeding and research trials, farming operations, food supply chain optimization and sustainability initiatives.

Arable has been collaborating with the Bould Design studio, which is globally recognized for innovations and brands such as the Nest smart thermostat, since its founding. During this partnership, Bould has also been instrumental in the inception of two prior generations of the award-winning Mark devices. Arable partners with Bould for their proven track record of creating technological innovations that deliver exceptional user experiences and function flawlessly despite challenging conditions and environments.

"The Bould Design team was proud to design the Mark 3, which considers the unique realities, needs and challenges of the agriculture leaders responsible for feeding the world," said Fred Bould, founder and owner of Bould Design. "In the Mark 3, we blended state-of-the-art simplicity and advanced IoT sensing technology with on-farm ruggedness. We're delighted to have partnered with Arable on this innovation."

Every aspect of the Mark 3 was meticulously designed and subjected to rigorous testing, from its robust solid-state design to the utilization of cutting-edge materials and sensors, meeting stringent IP67 standards and ensuring seamless operation even in the harshest growing conditions. In addition, the Mark 3 boasts a quick setup, one-touch activation and zero maintenance requirement, offering an unparalleled user experience. The Mark 3 is a testament to Arable's dedication to innovation and engineering excellence and represents the world's most powerful purpose-built crop monitoring technology.

The 2023 program marks the 43rd anniversary of International Design Excellence Awards, making it one of the longest running and most prestigious in existence.

Arable, the leader in crop intelligence, advances digital agriculture globally. Forward-thinking agribusinesses, farming operations, and food and beverage companies use Arable to be more productive, sustainable and profitable. Arable's intuitive IoT-based solution combines reliable in-field weather, forecast, plant, soil and irrigation data with advanced modeling and machine learning to deliver real-time, actionable insights into the entire crop system. Arable helps customers in more than 30 countries optimize water use, crop protection, fertilization, field work, research trials, food supply chains and sustainability initiatives.

Bould Design is a strategic partner for bringing highly functional, beautiful and successful products to life through a professional, user-centric design process. Our focus on function, simplicity, quality and character has achieved outstanding results for clients ranging from stealth mode startups to diversified multinational corporations.

