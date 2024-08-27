The Arbinger Institute Releases New Edition of 'Leadership and Self-Deception' (4th Edition)

"Once leaders can see themselves clearly, they can better navigate complex human interactions and create positive change," remarks Mitch Warner, managing partner at The Arbinger Institute. Post this

•Updated setting to align with the modern workplace.

•Diverse new set of characters.

•Refined presentation and explanation of Arbinger principles.

•Practical study guides to apply the tools on personal and team-wide levels.

•Enhanced materials designed to apply key principles and identify next steps.

"As much as readers love this leadership classic, a lot has changed in the world since its original publication in 2000," remarked Mitch Warner, managing partner at The Arbinger Institute. "While each successive edition has added additional resources for readers, a fundamental rewrite helped make this classic even more resonant to today's readers," he added. "This edition highlights more expansive experiences, representation, and relatability, reflecting the challenges people now face at work and at home."

Building upon the foundational concepts of previous editions, Leadership and Self-Deception (4th edition) addresses workplace issues such as culture, efficiency, effective leadership, and all people-related dysfunction that plague relationships, hindering organizational results.

Told through an engaging story, the book reveals how leaders blind themselves to their true motivations and unwittingly sabotage efforts to achieve success and rebuild broken relationships. The latest version introduces main characters representing more modern gender roles and broader racial/ethnic diversity. It incorporates personal and family dynamics in the key characters' lives to make it even more relatable. These changes equip leaders and employees alike to make humanity in the workplace their greatest asset rather than their greatest obstacle.

"We have found that once leaders can see themselves clearly, they can better navigate complex human interactions and create positive change. These ideas and best practices have inspired millions to transform how they approach teams and businesses to deliver results," added Warner.

The book is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major platforms. An audiobook will also be available this fall. The Arbinger Institute has also introduced its new Arbinger Book Club to encourage readers to explore additional titles, including The Anatomy of Peace and The Outward Mindset.

About The Arbinger Institute:

The Arbinger Institute is the premier provider of leadership and professional development solutions that enable organizations to transform culture to achieve new levels of performance and lasting results. Based on its research-backed process with a unique focus on changing mindset to change behavior, Arbinger enables leaders and teams to uncover new opportunities for professional growth while improving organizational culture and team performance. By helping leaders bring humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and drives the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com/.

About the Book:

'LEADERSHIP AND SELF-DECEPTION': The Secret to Transforming Relationships and Unleashing Results (4th Edition)

By The Arbinger Institute

(Berrett-Koehler, Aug. 27, 2024)

ISBN: 978-1523006564 ; Paperback; 240 pages

https://www.amazon.com/Leadership-Self-Deception-Fourth-Transforming-Relationships/dp/1523006560

