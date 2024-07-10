The Arbinger Institute to Release New Edition of its Renowned 'Leadership and Self-Deception' Book

"We have seen that once leaders can see themselves clearly, they can better navigate complex human interactions and create positive change. These ideas and best practices have inspired millions to transform..." —Mitch Warner, The Arbinger Institute Post this

The new edition of Leadership and Self-Deception features:

New stories that apply timeless concepts to today's workplace.

An expanded cast of characters reflecting diverse audiences.

Examples of how we can blind ourselves to our true motivations and efforts to achieve success, and how to choose a different course.

Practical ways to apply its tools on personal, team, and organizational levels.

An individual study and group discussion guide.

"As much as readers love this leadership classic, a lot has changed in the world since its original publication in 2000," remarked Mitch Warner, managing partner at The Arbinger Institute. "While each successive edition has added additional resources for readers, we came to believe that a fundamental rewrite was required to make this classic relevant and resonant to readers today," he added. "This edition highlights a more expansive array of experiences, representation, and relatability that truly showcase the challenges people face at home and in the workplace."

Building upon the foundational concepts of previous editions, the fourth edition of Leadership and Self-Deception addresses workplace issues such as culture, efficiency, effective leadership, and all people-related dysfunction that plague relationships, hindering organizational results.

Told through an engaging story, the book reveals how leaders blind themselves to their true motivations and unwittingly sabotage efforts to achieve success and rebuild broken relationships. The latest version introduces main characters that represent more modern gender roles and a broader array of racial/ethnic diversity. It incorporates personal and family dynamics in the key characters' lives to make it even more relatable. These changes equip leaders and employees alike to make humanity in the workplace their greatest asset rather than their greatest obstacle.

"We have seen that once leaders can see themselves clearly, they can better navigate complex human interactions and create positive change. These ideas and best practices have inspired millions to transform how they approach teams and businesses to deliver results at work, at home, and across their communities," added Warner.

The book is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major platforms. The Arbinger Institute is also introducing its new Arbinger Book Club to encourage readers to explore additional titles, including The Anatomy of Peace and The Outward Mindset.

About The Arbinger Institute:

The Arbinger Institute is the premier provider of leadership and professional development solutions that enable organizations to transform culture to achieve new levels of performance and lasting results. Based on its research-backed process with a unique focus on changing mindset to change behavior, Arbinger enables leaders and teams to uncover new opportunities for professional growth while improving organizational culture and team performance. By helping leaders bring humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and drives the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com/.

Advance Praise for 'Leadership and Self-Deception' (Fourth Edition):

"This is a profound book with deep and sweeping implications. I couldn't recommend it more highly."

— Stephen R. Covey, author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

"This is the most profound and practical business book I have ever read! Everyone I have recommended this book to has been challenged intellectually and also touched emotionally. It is a must-read that I will give to my kids to read before they begin their careers."

— Tom A. DiDonato, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Lear Corporation

"After decades of executive leadership in senior management positions, I've finally found in Arbinger what I consider to be the best means of improving every measure of success. From boosting the bottom line to increasing personal joy, this book shows the way."

—Bruce L. Christensen, former President and CEO, PBS

Media Contact

Norbert Beatty, The Arbinger Institute, 1 917-886-8119, [email protected] , https://arbinger.com/

Lisa Sharapata, The Arbinger Institute, 1 262-353-2001, [email protected] , https://arbinger.com/

SOURCE The Arbinger Institute